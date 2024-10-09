Fast growing Aberdeen venture studio acquires manufacturing firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fast growing Aberdeen venture studio acquires manufacturing firm

It's the third investment for the business which launched last month.

By Kelly Wilson
Steve Gray & Stuart McLeod, Ventex co-founders, have completed another acquisition. Image: True North
Steve Gray & Stuart McLeod, Ventex co-founders, have completed another acquisition. Image: True North

Aberdeen climate tech venture studio Ventex has acquired a specialist manufacturing firm as it seeks to accelerate the global expansion of nuclear energy.

Cumbria-based Rovtech is the third business to become part of Ventex which was launched last month by Stuart McLeod and Steve Gray.

The harsh environment specialist primarily serves the nuclear and subsea energy sectors in the US, Japan, France, and the UK.

Managing partner Stuart has described it as a “hidden gem” and “perfectly placed to support the energy transition”.

Rovtech highly experienced

Rovtech, acquired for an undisclosed sum, is known for its precision ROV and stand-alone monitoring and intervention systems capable of withstanding radiation, extreme heat, and deep ocean environments.

In 1988 Rovtech provided the first ROV to be used in a nuclear facility, leading to further ROV usage in nuclear ponds at Sellafield.

Stuart said: “Rovtech has supplied world-class products for critical energy industries for over 20 years.

Stuart McLeod, Ventex managing partner. Image: True North

“The miniaturisation of electronics and the progressive automation of tasks are reshaping this industry, and Rovtech is ideally positioned as a full-capability manufacturer.

“Rovtech exemplifies a mature business that is unaware of its excellence and scale potential.

“It is a hidden gem, perfectly placed to support the energy transition and net-zero supply chain.”

Target new markets

Headquartered in Barrow-in-Furness, Ventex believes Rovtech’s reputation in demanding environments also positions the firm perfectly for the opportunities in offshore floating wind.

Steve said: “With our support, investment, and access to new markets, Rovtech can achieve its full potential and accelerate the journey to net zero.

Steve Gray, Ventex managing partner. Image: True North

“Significant cost-savings can be enabled by Rovtech’s range of ROV sensors and tools, particularly in the offshore wind sector.

“This will expedite offshore wind construction and help the UK meet its climate targets, aligned with our core mission.”

Ventex plans

Ventex will primarily focus on repurposing companies, technologies, skills and experience in the existing supply chain to support the transition to net zero.

It is also investing in early-stage companies with technologies which have significant potential to help solve the climate crisis.

Steve and Stuart are both well-known businessmen with Steve a founder of Aberdeenshire firm Rovop and Stuart previously leading oil and gas firm Qedi through its £33 million acquisition.

The pair have recently added former KPMG and PwC dealmaker Rob Aitken to the Ventex leadership team as they seek to repurpose the supply chain to seize green energy opportunities.

The studio’s first two investments were Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR) and decommissioning-focussed artificial intelligence firm Rahd, which is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

