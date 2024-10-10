Former Aberdeenshire care home up for sale after operators slammed for ‘disgusting’ treatment of staff

A Laurencekirk care home which recently shut down due to financial struggles is now on the market.

Meanwhile, Station Hotel in Portsoy and an empty Aberdeen office opportunity can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Offers invited for Kirk Lodge Care Home

Kirk Lodge Care Home in Laurencekirk has been put up for sale, with Christie and Co inviting offers.

Christie and Co senior director Martin Daw believes the property, which became vacant this month, presents an “excellent opportunity”.

Kirk Lodge is a former church manse and was previously registered to care for 22 residents.

Dating back to the Georgian era, the property has undergone modern and purpose-built

extensions.

Mr Daw said: “With the right investment, the property could be remodelled into a specialised care facility for individuals with complex needs.

“The property is set over two floors with an attic space. The home consists of 20 single bedrooms and one twin bedroom.”

Additionally, the property includes a standalone stone-built cottage that can be utilised

for independent living.

The Press and Journal revealed claims staff have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Carers were called into a meeting with Kennedy Care Group director Tom Dailey on August 20 and told home was going to be shut down in the next four to five weeks.

They also accuse management of putting residents “under stress” by removing furniture and photos from their rooms while they were still living in them.

Aberdeen empty office opportunity

Next up, a move to the Granite City where an empty two-storey building is up for sale, with a price of £300,000.

42 Victoria Street is located in the West End of Aberdeen and selling agent Savills is calling it a “refurbishment and redevelopment opportunity”.

The property has accommodation across its ground floor and first floor with a two storey extension to the rear.

Internally, the stripped back space is an open plan layout and features kitchen

and toilet facilities across both levels.

The property features an exclusive tarmacadam car park, which has space for eight vehicles.

The two floors have a rateable value of £21,500 if a firm was to rent out the space.

Portsoy hotel now down to £410,000 as couple eye retirement

A Portsoy hotel has seen its price reduced, with current owners Euan Cameron and Susan Gleeson eyeing retirement.

The pair have run Station Hotel for the past 21 years and are hopeful of finding a “younger, more energetic owner” for the business.

The property has seen countless guests, including crew-members from hit show Peaky Blinders who stayed for a month in 2021.

It includes a hotel lounge and resatuarant as well as a function suite with room for up to 125.

Station Hotel also includes 13 bedrooms, a games room and a public bar.

It first went up with a price tag of £500,000 earlier this year, but the owners are looking to move on soon and have now dropped the price.

Christie & Co, who are handling the sale, describe the property as “as the centre pin of the local community”.

Estimates for last year’s turnover are in the range of £600,000, with the same expected for 2024.

Saint Combs store and fish and chips shop for sale

A shop and takeaway near Fraserburgh has been put on the market after being owned by the same family for 77 years.

Buchan’s Ices in Saint Combs, which is priced at £220,000, serves homemade ice-cream made from locally sourced ingredients.

The business also includes a post office counter and a “very popular” fast-food takeaway.

The shop, around five miles from Fraserburgh, has been expanded to sell a variety of household and convenience items.

The premises have been completely refurbished by the current owners with a completely new kitchen and catering area recently installed.

Have a read of the latest highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings here.