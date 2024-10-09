Spinning plates: Meet the new woman in charge at Aberdeen’s Norwood Hall Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Spinning plates: Meet the new woman in charge at Aberdeen’s Norwood Hall Hotel

Katrina Wardrop says the hospitality industry has "serious" career potential for young workforce.

By Liza Hamilton
New general manager at Aberdeen's luxury Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New general manager at Aberdeen's luxury Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

From peeling carrots in the kitchen to running Aberdeen’s four-star Norwood Hall, Katrina Wardrop has been a fast climber on the hotel job ladder.

Now she’s on a mission to get young people in the north-east charged up about the hospitality sector and the exciting career paths it has to offer.

The 37-year-old took over the top job as general manager at Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel earlier this year.

Katrina’s career in hospitality started by working in hotel kitchens with her dad who was a head chef.

As a schoolgirl she would cover shifts peeling vegetables.

When she finished sixth year she took up a full-time job in a hotel kitchen and worked her way up the ranks.

Hungry to do better

Always hungry to do better, she levelled up from pastry chef to executive chef, moving into operations and then general manager.

“I love making chocolates and desserts, but I had lost enthusiasm for some of the other elements of cooking,” she said.

But I really enjoyed the management side, managing costs, working out the lead times on prep, managing the team and bringing people with me.”

Katrina comes from a family of chefs and hospitality professionals. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When she saw another executive chef in the Macdonald Hotels group make the shift to general management, she had a “jokey conversation” with her boss about doing the same.

Instead of dismissing her GM ambitions, Katrina was told to come up with a plan of action to make it happen.

She said: “Making the decision to step out of the kitchen and move front of house was hard at first, but it has opened so many opportunities, taught me new skills, and allowed me to stay in an industry and company that I love while having a second career.

“It’s still unusual to see a chef follow this path, especially within a large organisation.

“My experience means I understand all aspects of the business and can help bridge the gap between the kitchen and other departments.”

Genuine career path

Katrina says working in hospitality brings her real joy. And she wants to challenge young people who overlook the industry to think about it as a serious career.

In her old role as operations manager at sister venue, the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness, Katrina held weekly workshops to help develop skills.

She also encouraged staff to experiment and introduced a modern apprenticeship scheme to retain and nurture talented young people.

Katrina runs skills workshops in the hotel every week for all staff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This is something she hopes to continue at Norwood Hall.

“Everyone can teach you something, you never know it all and you are not better than anyone else.

“Whether someone teaches you a better way to mop the floor, make a souffle or format an Excel spreadsheet, everyone has something they can show you.

“It’s really important never to forget that because once you think you’re better you stop learning.

“Hospitality is a fantastic career path and one that has provided me with so many opportunities, which is why I feel so strongly about supporting young people to get a foothold in the industry.”

More from Business

Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle joins Scottish shadow cabinet
L-r Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI, choirmaster Kate Picken, and Alan Hutcheon and Harvey Stuart, of ANM Group. Image: Muckle Media
Thainstone date for Farmers Choir
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Pressure mounts for Budget to deliver more for farmers
Renuka Ramanujam from Oban
Oban inventor set to launch packaging product made from onion skin
Rosemary Michie is one of the traders behind the campaign.
Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with…
Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
Elgin town centre: Inside look at the health of the most popular shopping streets…
A Scottish estate at the heart of rewilding efforts. Image: Oxygen Conservation
Ex-Highlands MSP Peter Peacock calls for nature recovery rethink
Peter Peacock.
Peter Peacock: Rural land strategy needs reality check
Steve Gray & Stuart McLeod, Ventex co-founders, have completed another acquisition. Image: True North
Fast growing Aberdeen venture studio acquires manufacturing firm
A second phase of modern offices are being refurbished. Image: Skylark Public Relations
Aberdeen office provider reveals city centre building now fully let

Conversation