Moray care home operator Parklands more than doubles profits with £5m turnover increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Moray care home operator Parklands more than doubles profits with £5m turnover increase

The group is also adding to its 12 homes in the region.

By Alex Banks
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor. Image: Parkland Care Homes
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor. Image: Parkland Care Homes

Moray care home operator Parklands more than doubled its profits in its latest accounts.

Parklands, which runs 12 care homes across the Highlands and Moray, saw pre-tax profits rise to £1.4 million in 2023, compared to £620,000 the year before.

The group said a decision to reduce agency staff usage by more than half had reduced costs and “enhanced care quality”.

Managing director Ron Taylor said the care home operator is committed to reinvesting in the local areas.

It announced its plans to invest in a new extension at one of its Grantown care homes earlier this year.

Parklands also saw turnover grow by £5.6m to £23.2m, up from £17.6m.

‘Determined to meet the challenges of our growing ageing population’

Mr Taylor claims Parklands, anchored in the north of Scotland, contributes tens of millions to the regional economy.

He said: “Parklands is providing high-quality care at a time when the sector is contracting and losing care beds at an alarming rate.

“As a family-run business, we are committed to reinvesting locally. Building new care provision, upgrading our existing homes, and creating employment.

“Our aim is to deliver a sustainable future for social care in the region.”

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor outside Deveron House. Huntly. Image: Parklands Care Homes

Parklands said it contributes £27.5 million to the national economy, a figure projected to rise to £41.4 million by 2028.

Mr Taylor said the team is “very proud” of its 30-year track record of investments.

He added: “Our new £11 million flagship care home in Inverness, a vital resource for the city, is set to open next year.

“With additional investments planned in Elgin, Turriff, and Alford, this is a business determined to meet the challenges of our growing ageing population.”

Parklands profits highlights reason for investments

A spokesman for Parklands mentioned a challenging loss-making 2021 and a “modest recovery” in the following year left them with plenty of questions.

However, the latest figures puts the firm “on a more sustainable footing”, though challenges remain.

He said: “With the region facing more care home closures and a bed-blocking crisis, Parklands’ investment has never been more urgent.

“It will help tackle these challenges, create valuable new jobs, and support the local construction sector.

An artist’s impression of the new 58-bedroom care home in Inverness. Image: Parklands Group

“Our recent turnover increase reflects the standard rise in national fees, high occupancy rates.

“And the acquisition of two care homes in Keith and Cullen following the collapse of Craigard Care.

“Our action ensured continuity of care for 70 residents and safeguarded 80 jobs. Both homes have since seen notable improvements in care standards.”

Parklands also recently added the 60-bed former Balhousie care home in Huntly, securing its future as a “vital community facility”.

More from Business

Collage of Inverness and Elgin with Uber app on phone.
Uber taking bookings in Inverness and Elgin: Is firm considering a move?
Jason Brown founded Elementz three months ago and has won £500,000 of contracts. Image: Prospect 13
Aberdeen software firm set to break £2m turnover in first year
North-east pupils present their innovative ideas for the future of food production at the end of their Stem on the Farm project.
North-east pupils get 'hands on' with Stem on the Farm
Fraserburgh Harbour. Image: Creegan Communications.
Fraserburgh Harbour £300m upgrade plans take 'significant' step forward
Green Volt confirmed that up to 40 jobs will be based at the HQ. Image: Pagoda PR
Europe’s largest floating wind farm announces Aberdeen for HQ
4
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
SSEN director of offshore development and delivery, Sandy MacTaggart with Councillor Raymond Bremner at the new Inverness offices. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN continues 'rapid growth' with new Inverness offshore hub
New Azets hires Graeme Cran, Fraser Murray, Greg Houston, David Urquhart. Image: Fifth Ring
Aberdeen accountancy firm makes a string of senior hires to bolster team
To go with story by Karen Roberts. ents feature on Blood Brothers Picture shows; Cast of Blood Brothers on stage. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
REVIEW: Don't miss Blood Brothers at Eden Court - standing ovation from Inverness audience
Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi

Conversation