Home Business

Aberdeen tech firm to move offices after doubling workforce to 60 staff

The firm's new West End office has space for up to 100 people.

By Liza Hamilton
Eserv boss Dan Millard says the move will help future-proof the business. Photo: Supplied
Eserv boss Dan Millard says the move will help future-proof the business. Photo: Supplied

Aberdeen tech firm Eserv is shifting to larger West End offices as it scales up to meet international demand.

The software firm, currently based in Queen’s Road, has seen its workforce double in size to 60 workers in the past year.

Staff will make the move to their newly fitted-out office at 3-5 Albyn Place in January.

This is Eserv’s second move within three years to make room for a growing workforce.

Its new base offers room to grow, with space to accommodate up to 100 people.

Eserv Aberdeen move to meet demand

Eserv was founded in 2015 by Aberdeen-born Dan Millard.

He said: “The company has grown substantially in the past year, which has led to a continuous recruitment process as we keep up with the demand from our customers.

“We needed more space for our 60 current employees and to future-proof the business.

“We also wanted to create a modern, technology-orientated environment that employees wanted to come to.”

Eserv’s technology and services are now being deployed across Europe, West Africa, and the US, with further growth plans into Brazil and Australia.

Its focus is on changing how operators design, build and maintain complex industrial plants.

Over the past year, more than 80% of its sales have been in international waters.

And for the first time, it has been deployed onto thermal and nuclear structures.

This has led to the recruitment drive, prompting the need for larger premises.

Strong pool of talent in Aberdeen

Dan said: “Even though a lot of our business is now overseas and diversified across different energy verticals, we know that there is a strong pool of talented engineering and software experts in Aberdeen.

“This market remains as important as ever to the business.”

In 2022, Dan led an investment transaction with London-based private equity firm, Vespa Capital.

This helped Eserv put in place its international growth plan, expand the team and further develop technological capabilities.

He says the new office fitout is well under way.

Eserv chief executive Dan Millard pictured back in 2022 for the move to the Queen’s Road base. Photo: Supplied

Eserv clients include EnQuest, Spirit Energy, Eni, SSE, Modec and Centrica Energy Storage Plus.

Its cloud-based software enables clients to take full control of their engineering data and models.

And it claims its “proven solutions” allow clients to slash their on-site survey costs by more than 50% and work cycle times by half, while also reducing integrity and safety risks.

