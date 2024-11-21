Aberdeen tax expert says get married and ‘gift, gift, gift’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen tax expert says get married and ‘gift, gift, gift’

The Azets tax specialist says "get rid of it before it’s too late".

By Liza Hamilton
Graeme Cran, private client tax associate director with Azets Aberdeen.
An Aberdeen tax specialist is recommending people get married and gift assets early in the wake of the UK’s Autumn budget.

Graeme Cran, associate director at Azets, said more individuals now need to make tough decisions early in response to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ new tax rules.

The tax expert said holding onto assets to death was not a consideration.

“Get rid of it before it’s too late,” he said.  “Gift, gift, gift.

“The primary consideration of what’s changed is that individuals, to avoid inheritance tax, will have to make tougher decisions earlier than they have done.

“Because if you don’t there’s no point in paying 40% inheritance tax if it was going to go to the children anyway. You need to think about it earlier.”

Aberdeen tax expert says getting married ‘hugely valuable’

And he said marriage was often a good move financially speaking.

“If individuals are effectively man and wife without the formalities, then they lose out on a significant ability to plan or to benefit from the tax allowances and reliefs that are available,” he added.

“They will have real problems from a tax planning perspective.

“Get the paperwork. Because it’s hugely valuable. Simple as that.”

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson at Downing Street in London protesting changes made to inheritance tax in Labour’s new budget. Image: Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Graeme who works with high-net-worth clients said typical tax planning has been flipped on its head by new budget changes.

And he has been inundated by wealthy north-east clients who have suddenly found their businesses exposed to hefty tax bills in the event of their death.

“The goalposts have been moved on a lot of people,” said Graeme. “I just spoke with  clients who own a very successful business worth £25 million.

“While they have inheritance tax on their house and their cash they knew their business was protected. That has completely changed by reason of the budget.

“Now they have potentially got a £4m exposure on the business. Whereas three weeks ago they had nothing.”

Budget rule changes are substantial

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen tax expert who joined Azets in October, said many people will now be looking to change their wills.

“These rule changes are substantial and they impact so many people,” he said.

“There’s a lot to do. You need to review and you need to assess. Understand your exposure and plan. We will all die at some point.”

His advice is to gift and spend that hard-earned cash.

“Gift it. Do it early, do it often,” he said. “Think about what is surplus to your requirements and pass it on.

“Spend it. It’s the best option. There are so many clients you see with money they are never going to touch. Enjoy it, spend it, you’ve worked hard for it.”

