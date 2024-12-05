Equinor and Shell join forces to form ‘North Sea’s biggest independent producer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equinor and Shell join forces to form ‘North Sea’s biggest independent producer’

The joint venture is predicted to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

By Ryan Duff
Jackdaw will be tied back to Shell's Shearwater platform.
European supermajors Equinor and Shell are set to combine their UK offshore oil and gas assets to form the UK’s largest oil and gas operator.

When the deal is signed off Equinor UK will control 50% of the new firm and Shell UK will hold the remaining 50% stake.

As the UK basin continues to mature, the firms say this combination of portfolios will enable “continued economic recovery of this vital UK resource.”

The joint venture is predicted to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day next year.

Following completion, the new company will be self-funded, Equinor shared. The firm’s stake will be equity accounted, and no organic capital expenditures related to the investment will be reported by the firm.

Deal includes exploration licenses

Equinor’s executive vice president for exploration and production international, Philippe Mathieu, said: “Equinor has been a reliable energy partner to the UK for over 40 years, providing oil and gas, developing the offshore wind industry, and advancing decarbonisation.

“This transaction strengthens Equinor’s near-term cash flow, and by combining Equinor’s and Shell’s long-standing expertise and competitive assets, this new entity will play a crucial role in securing the UK’s energy supply.”

The firm is to be set up in Aberdeen and will take over stakes of Equinor’s Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard fields and Shell’s Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion.

Equinor confirmed that “a range of exploration licenses will also be part of the transaction.”

Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director, Zoë Yujnovich, added: “Domestically produced oil and gas is expected to have a significant role to play in the future of the UK’s energy system.

“To achieve this in an already mature basin, we are combining forces with Equinor, a partner of many years.

“The new venture will help play a critical role in a balanced energy transition providing the heat for millions of UK homes, the power for industry and the secure supply of fuels people rely on.”

The deal will take economic effect a the start of next year and the firms estimate that approvals will be delivered by the end of 2025.

For this, Houlihan Lokey advised Equinor on this transaction while Jefferies advised Shell.

UK operations complications

Equinor said that this move is “opening a new chapter” for the firm’s operation in the UK and that by joining the joint venture both it and Shell will continue to be “significant players” in the UK North Sea.

Equinor claimed that it will benefit from “benefit from increased short-term production and cash flow” due to the joint venture.

Earlier this year Mathieu said that changes to the UK’s fiscal regime could impact investment worth up to £10 billion within the country.

The new UK government has been lambasted by the country’s energy sector for its approach to oil and gas.

Since taking power earlier this year the Labour party has hiked the headline rate of tax imposed on North Sea operators to 78% as it closed investment incentives and the energy profits levy.

However, the changes brought in under the first budget of Keir Starmer’s premiership were not as bad as anticipated for oil and gas firms.

The government decided to retain capital allowances that assist new oil and gas projects to get off the ground.

Recently, a vocal opponent of the windfall tax, Serica Energy, shared that its production remained largely unchanged under Labour.

This story was written by Press and Journal sister brand Energy Voice.

