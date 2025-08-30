Fishers and seals battle for supremacy in Moray Firth

Fishers and predatory seals have been vying for supremacy in the latest round of an escalating battle over valuable mackerel off the north-east coast.

Each side seems determined to outgun the other in the tactical war.

Hostilities will end when the current mackerel season ends in early October.

But they will resume when the next mackerel season gets up and running in spring.

Fishers hope to eventually gain the upper hand in the war of wits using a targeted acoustic deterrent device (ADD).

But it is feared the seals – which already follow the boats, “steal” the fish and even teach their pups what to do – may quickly get used to the system and treat it is a “dinner bell”.

Inshore waters off Rosehearty Harbour, near Fraserburgh, are the battleground for this annual skirmish.

North East Fisheries Development Partnership members found out more in a report for one of their regular meetings.

David Whyte, of Rosehearty Harbour and Inshore Fishermen’s Association (RHIFA), told them the local handline mackerel season operates from May-June until October.

It provides a “significant” source of income for people in the village, Mr Whyte said.

Seal numbers keep growing

He added: “This seasonal fishery allows the opportunity to boost the income of local fishermen.

“Diversification means there is less effort targeted towards fishing crab and lobster stocks.

“Fishermen have observed a steady increase in seal numbers around our local coast since shooting of predatory seals ceased when the local salmon netting station closed many years ago.”

This is causing “extreme frustration”, Mr Whyte said, adding: “It is vitally important to our local industry that the best fishing effort can be made of short-term seasonal opportunities.”

Smart seals lie in wait for fishing boats leaving Rosehearty and then follow them out to mackerel shoals

And explaining the seals’ cunning strategy, he said: “Our observations indicate seals are extremely intelligent mammals.

“They follow each boat, sometimes in large numbers, until the skipper finds a shoal of fish.

“The seals wait outside the harbour from early morning or evening… and tag on to each boat as they depart.

“Once a shoal of fish is located, the seal will dive to feed from the lines.”

But this predation is not the main problem, he said, adding: “When the seal peruses the feeding fish it ‘spooks’ the mark – leading to the shoal rapidly dispersing.

“At times it can take several hours for the fish to school again and be located by the fishing vessels.

Watch-and-wait technique is paying off for emboldened mackerel raiders

“On many occasions a seal will remain on the surface, watching the fishing operation, and dive when it sees the fish coming aboard the boat.

“It appears the seals find it easier to catch fish whilst the mackerel are attempting to ‘feed’ on the deployed sets of hooks/flies.

“This behaviour is repeated until the fishing vessel returns to port.”

It is “nigh on impossible” to evade the seals, even when cruising at full speed for a number of miles, Mr Whyte said.

He continued: “During inclement weather, the seals are not always visible.

“However their presence is felt by the tugging of a handline and/or the shoal of fish disappears quickly.

“Seals are often visible following the boat on the surface of the water and around it during fishing.

“It is suspected that some seals remain in the vicinity of the shoal, and feed on an easy meal when the boats find the fish and commences fishing.”

Savvy seals passing on their fish-stealing skills to their young pups

Young seals are sometimes seen alongside the larger mature animals following the boat.

This shows pups are learning the skills from their elders, Mr Whyte said.

He went on: “Rosehearty fishing boats have a particular problem within an area extending from Rattray Head along the coast to Macduff.

Interfering seal problem not restricted to Rosehearty fishers

“Seal interference is at its worst within one mile of the coast, however, the problem persists to a lesser degree when fishing further offshore.

“It does not appear to be restricted to the Rosehearty area as fishermen from other locations have also reported similar issues.”

Interference from predominently grey seals is at its highest during July to September when seals are “present constantly”, he said.

Seals are targeting specific boats

He added: “Seals appear to recognise specific boats that target the seasonal mackerel fishery the most.

“It is believed they do this by recognising the boat characteristics and/or by tuning into engine noise and following fishing activity.

“Over many years’ skippers have attempted to evade the problem seals by moving significant distances at speed, working farther offshore and by attempting to ‘offload’ a seal or seals on a boat that is pursuing other activities.

“These techniques have limited success and are becoming even less effective as the population of seals increases.”

Seals are a protected species under Marine (Scotland) Act 2010.

The Act does not prohibit the killing of seals but promotes non-lethal seal management

measures such as “acoustic deterrent” as a first option.

A seal management licence may be granted to shoot seals for the prevention of damage to fisheries.

Mr Whyte said: “RHIFA are well aware of the sensitivities associated with the removal of seals through licensed shooting and do not wish to consider this option in the first, if any, instance.”

Instead, the association wants to try targeted acoustic “startle” technology, or another non-lethal deterrent.

Potential ‘dinner bell’ effect

The potential for damage to seals’ hearing due to long-term exposure to noise will be considered.

Any impact on other sea mammals – such as minke whales, harbour porpoises and bottlenose dolphins – will also be looked at.

And so too will the possibility of seals becoming accustomed to the ADD system and treat it like a “dinner bell”, Mr Whyte said.

Initial inquiries to a company in Macduff suggest US imports of technology that has proved effective with fishers in Maine would likely come in at about £400 per unit.

A trial involving five boats operating out of Rosehearty revealed a strong deterrence effect on seals directly around and under fishing vessels, but not for those beyond the immediate vicinity of the vessel.

However, fewer seals were observed generally whenever the technology was operational.

Seals getting ‘bolder and smarter’

Mr Whyte told us seal predation in the current mackerel season was worse than ever.

He added: “They are getting more prolific, bolder and smarter. They are very persistent, with massive stamina and speed.

“We’re really struggling with these beasties. It’s become really difficult to catch any fish.”