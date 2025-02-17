Aberdeen energy firm boss outlines plans to diversify beyond North Sea oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Aberdeen energy firm boss outlines plans to diversify beyond North Sea oil and gas

The firm will introduce "new services" and focus on its international sector.

By Kelly Wilson
Craig International headquarters in Aberdeen's Bridge of Don. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen-headquartered energy procurement firm Craig International is to offer “new services” as it diversifies beyond North Sea oil and gas.

Joint managing director Steve McHardy revealed the firm has recently won some new non oil and gas related contracts describing it as “refreshing”.

He was speaking as Craig Group, which includes Craig International and other subsidiaries, saw turnover grow from £188 million to £197 million.

However, pre-tax profit, for the period to April 30 2024, dropped from £2.4m to £1.2m.

New work outwith energy industry

Mr McHardy described the north-east energy sector as having “plateaued”.

He said: “We’ve got some new non-oil and gas related contracts that we’ve taken on board.

“To pick up some new work, not within the energy industry, is quite refreshing, to be honest.

“So we’ve diversified to a certain degree, and we’re going to be offering this year some new services.

“Our focus for many years now has been international growth, and that’s what we’re pursuing.”

Staff numbers at Craig Group have grown from 159 to 177 within the past year leading to the wage bill rising to £7.6m.

International growth

International business now accounts for 77% of the firm’s revenues.

Steve said: “We’ve had a fairly sizable growth in our international side which has contributed to the higher turnover.

“The markets that we’re in now are getting a little bit more mature, especially our Middle East division which is performing really well.

“With regards to the drop in profit, that is purely down to a huge investment in our two new bases, in Australia and Singapore.

“We always know when we open new bases, there’ll be a period of pain, until they are fully up and running.

“But that is coming round now.”

Craig Group chairman, Douglas Craig, said: “Craig International is committed to providing our global client base with first class, sustainable and efficient procurement services, and these results underline our willingness to invest in new regions to meet demand.

Chairman of Craig Group, Douglas Craig. Image: Big Partnership

“New business in these regions has contributed to our growth but the significant costs in setting up new global operations have impacted on our profits.

“However, we are confident that we will see a return on those investments in subsequent years.”

Craig International opened its new 10,000 sq ft Aberdeen headquarters in 2023.

