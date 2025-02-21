Quantify Advisors: Expert corporate finance advice with a personal touch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quantify Advisors: Expert corporate finance advice with a personal touch

Buying, selling or investing in a business just got a lot easier!

In partnership with Quantify Advisors.
Navigating the complexities of corporate finance can be a daunting task. Whether you’re planning to buy, sell or invest in a business, having the right advisors by your side makes all the difference.

That’s where Quantify Advisors stands out. You won’t get lost in a sea of advisors or be passed around from one department to another. Led by Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark, who together have over 30 years of experience, the firm is committed to a hands-on, partner-led approach.

Tom and Melanie are well known faces throughout the Aberdeen, Scottish and wider UK markets, and after working together for almost ten years and completing close to 100 transactions, they have decided to set up a truly independent corporate finance advisory boutique. Using their extensive experience to provide a personal service to ensure clients have expert guidance every step of the way.

A personal approach to corporate finance

Tom Faichnie of Quantify Advisors.

Tom Faichnie shared: “Quantify Advisors is owner-managed, which means we understand what it means to be a business owner and allows us to empathise with how our clients are feeling. Our unique structure and approach, as well as our extensive experience and track record, means that we can provide a flexible, high-quality service to our clients.” Unlike large corporations where clients can feel like just another transaction, Quantify ensures that from the first conversation to the final handshake, you’ll always be working with the same dedicated expert.

Even before a formal process begins, Quantify Advisors is ready to help you plan your next move. Whether you’re an owner-manager looking to realise the value of your hard work or an investor seeking the right opportunity, the team provides clear, tailored advice to help you navigate the corporate finance landscape with confidence.

Melanie Clark added: “A sale or investment process can be daunting for business owners who haven’t been through the process before. We pride ourselves on supporting clients through every step of the journey and providing clear and pragmatic advice to help them navigate the process.”

Proven expertise across corporate finance services

Melanie Clark of Quantify Advisors.

Specialising in due diligence, lead advisory, SPA advice and financial modelling, Quantify has a long track record of working with private equity houses, banks, corporates and business owners to deliver exceptional outcomes. The team’s expertise ensures that every deal is handled with precision and care.

Some of Quantify’s recent successes include:

  • HeatCare Oil & Gas’ sale to Cardo Group – As lead advisor, Quantify worked with the shareholders throughout the sale process, from inception to completion, ensuring that the business found the right home in a buyer with a shared culture and growth vision.
  • BGF’s $18.9 million investment in Sulmara – Quantify provided financial due diligence and buy-side support, ensuring a seamless transaction.
  • Foresight’s investment in Quality Food Products – Again, Quantify’s financial due diligence played a crucial role in securing a successful investment.

The Quantify team is feeling really optimistic about 2025, having started the New Year with five agreed deals with a total deal value of over £130m. In addition, they have already picked up a number of new engagements which are starting to kick off.

Get in touch

For business owners, investors and stakeholders looking for expert corporate finance advice with a personal touch, Quantify Advisors is the partner you can trust. Its owner-managed approach means they understand what it takes to run a business, and they’ll be with you through every step of the transaction.

To learn more, follow Quantify Advisors on LinkedIn or head to its website.

