Quantify Advisors: Expert corporate finance advice with a personal touch

Navigating the complexities of corporate finance can be a daunting task. Whether you’re planning to buy, sell or invest in a business, having the right advisors by your side makes all the difference.

That’s where Quantify Advisors stands out. You won’t get lost in a sea of advisors or be passed around from one department to another. Led by Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark, who together have over 30 years of experience, the firm is committed to a hands-on, partner-led approach.

Tom and Melanie are well known faces throughout the Aberdeen, Scottish and wider UK markets, and after working together for almost ten years and completing close to 100 transactions, they have decided to set up a truly independent corporate finance advisory boutique. Using their extensive experience to provide a personal service to ensure clients have expert guidance every step of the way.

A personal approach to corporate finance

Tom Faichnie shared: “Quantify Advisors is owner-managed, which means we understand what it means to be a business owner and allows us to empathise with how our clients are feeling. Our unique structure and approach, as well as our extensive experience and track record, means that we can provide a flexible, high-quality service to our clients.” Unlike large corporations where clients can feel like just another transaction, Quantify ensures that from the first conversation to the final handshake, you’ll always be working with the same dedicated expert.

Even before a formal process begins, Quantify Advisors is ready to help you plan your next move. Whether you’re an owner-manager looking to realise the value of your hard work or an investor seeking the right opportunity, the team provides clear, tailored advice to help you navigate the corporate finance landscape with confidence.

Melanie Clark added: “A sale or investment process can be daunting for business owners who haven’t been through the process before. We pride ourselves on supporting clients through every step of the journey and providing clear and pragmatic advice to help them navigate the process.”

Proven expertise across corporate finance services

Specialising in due diligence, lead advisory, SPA advice and financial modelling, Quantify has a long track record of working with private equity houses, banks, corporates and business owners to deliver exceptional outcomes. The team’s expertise ensures that every deal is handled with precision and care.

Some of Quantify’s recent successes include:

HeatCare Oil & Gas’ sale to Cardo Group – As lead advisor, Quantify worked with the shareholders throughout the sale process, from inception to completion, ensuring that the business found the right home in a buyer with a shared culture and growth vision.

– As lead advisor, Quantify worked with the shareholders throughout the sale process, from inception to completion, ensuring that the business found the right home in a buyer with a shared culture and growth vision. BGF’s $18.9 million investment in Sulmara – Quantify provided financial due diligence and buy-side support, ensuring a seamless transaction.

– Quantify provided financial due diligence and buy-side support, ensuring a seamless transaction. Foresight’s investment in Quality Food Products – Again, Quantify’s financial due diligence played a crucial role in securing a successful investment.

The Quantify team is feeling really optimistic about 2025, having started the New Year with five agreed deals with a total deal value of over £130m. In addition, they have already picked up a number of new engagements which are starting to kick off.

For business owners, investors and stakeholders looking for expert corporate finance advice with a personal touch, Quantify Advisors is the partner you can trust. Its owner-managed approach means they understand what it takes to run a business, and they’ll be with you through every step of the transaction.

