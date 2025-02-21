Successful transition relies on world-class engineering and long term investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Successful transition relies on world-class engineering and long term investment

BGF discusses the key to success in energy transition.

BGF discusses world-class engineering, patience and long-term investment.
BGF’s first Scottish investment was in the north east in 2012, and its commitment to the area means it has supported many genuinely world-leading businesses and management teams since.

Amidst the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition, having a patient investment partner allows businesses to take long-term decisions and navigate the inherent uncertainty of an emerging market.

Richard Pugh, investor.

There is rightly a quiet confidence that decades of core oil and gas skills developed in the north east will translate well to other forms of energy. It is the uncertainty on pace of change that provokes business hesitancy and throws up challenges to scale.

Reduced spend in day-to-day North Sea oil and gas activity means significant adjustments for many businesses – pivoting to overseas markets like the Middle East or Asia, where many companies are seeing real growth, or to other market sectors. If the North Sea tailing off first has one silver lining, it’s that it is at the forefront of what comes next, especially when it comes to decommissioning. Previous investments in Glacier Energy and FrontRow show that the right backing drives growth in this space.

The key word is transition – as well as ensuring the most carbon and cost-efficient production to fuel renewables projects and ensure energy security – north east businesses can define the decommissioning market and lead the world in floating offshore wind

Fixed bottom offshore wind is already well-established, with the UK leading the market for deployment. Companies like Sulmara (which BGF recently invested in) are already building very successful businesses here.

Floating offshore wind provides more technical challenges, but plays to Aberdeen’s strengths in mooring systems, subsea engineering and back-deck equipment. We expect service sector intensity to increase significantly, both as fixed bottom developments age and require maintenance, but particularly with floating offshore wind.

There are significant opportunities ahead, but without the right financial firepower, many companies could be side-lined, particularly when fluctuations in global energy markets, regulation, government support mechanisms and the relative commercial attractiveness of floating offshore wind vs other renewable technologies can all be barriers to entry.

BGF partners with founders and management teams to add value and enable growth plans or M&A, without taking control. We’re long-term investors far less constrained by traditional private equity investment cycles. This was particularly important when enabling successful exits for north east businesses like STATS Group, Petrotechnics, ROVOP, FrontRow and Aubin Group, which delivered strong returns for shareholders.

To be effective at this point in the transition, companies in the north east need capital but – given uncertainty around timelines and project pipelines – it should come from patient investors like BGF who can finance a variety of growth strategies and can secure a strong exit at the right time.

