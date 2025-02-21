Deal integration – the final piece of the jigsaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Deal integration – the final piece of the jigsaw

The key to M&A is often seen to be winning those key points around warranties and indemnities, leakage provisions or restrictive covenants.

Presented by CMS Cameron Mckenna
What are the key considerations for deal integration?
The reality for the buyer and the target business is often that once that frenetic completion has subsided, how does the target fit into the buyer’s group? Is the target business actually value accretive and did those business plan projections stack up? Post-close integration is often the key.

Buyers often incur significant expense in carrying out financial, tax, commercial and legal due diligence (DD). This allows the buyer to understand the risks associated with the business, price in debt-like items and seek appropriate indemnity and warranty protection for other business risks. What these DD reports also spit out are a number of recommendations and risks to mitigate post-close. To take advantage of these recommendations, buyers should always have a post-close check list of these issues, allocate responsibility within the buyer group and the target for implementing the recommendations.

Incentivising and integrating the management team of the target can be very important. This can be one of the more difficult parts of the puzzle to achieve. Often this will come down to ensuring that there is a good cultural fit for the management team, that they feel part of the new business and that there is a clear career progression and opportunity to be rewarded in the combined group. This doesn’t just come down to money but that can also be a part of the solution. Another aspect of post-close planning is for the buyer to ensure there is a contingency plan in place. It is certainly not unknown for a key person in a management team to decide that the new world is not for them and we have seen target businesses atrophy when alternative management structures are not put in place quickly to plug the gap.

Lastly management of earn-out structures after completion is a really important area. It is key that they are set up correctly both economically and legally for the right incentive to be in place for the continuing sellers to drive the business forward (ensuring it is both achievable and provides sufficient “stretch”) but how the conditions of the earn-out are monitored post-close is critical. Well managed earn-outs can be very remunerative for the sellers but can likewise prove to be a shrewd move for the buyer in providing comfort that they have not overpaid and also to assist with business integration too.

Popping the champagne for deal completion effectively sounds the claxon for the start of the really hard work of proving the buyer has done the right deal.

