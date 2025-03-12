Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine to serve customers for final time tonight as permanent closure announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine to serve customers for final time tonight as permanent closure announced

The popular bar has been forced to shut after a buyer for the venue "fell through at the 11th hour."

By Graham Fleming
The popular bar is to close permanently. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine is to close its doors for good tonight after announcing its permanent closure.

The mainstay Back Wynd bar and restaurant will call last orders one final time, having served customers for over 12 years.

Directors of the business have said they were forced to close due to the “significant challenges facing the hospitality sector” in Aberdeen.

The bar was listed for sale back in February for £100,000 but a potential buyer for the venue fell through “at the 11th hour”.

The deal would have also seen a the buyer take over Bar Ninety-Nine‘s sister business Orchid Cocktails, which closed last month.

But it is said to have collapsed at a late stage.

Now, The directors of the businesses have confirmed they have taken the “difficult” decision to close the business.

Despite concerns over the current market, they said the business remained “profitable”.

Customers with table bookings were today being notified of the decision.

Bar Ninety-Nine owners had ‘no-choice’ but to close down business

A further statement from the directors added how thankful they were for the bar’s customers over the years.

It reads: “We’re very sorry to say goodbye to such a popular and successful bar.

“Despite Ninety-Nine being a profitable business, we were unable to secure a buyer, leaving us with no choice but to cease operations.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our incredible bartenders who made the venue what it was and to the guests who have supported us over the years.”

