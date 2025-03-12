Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine to serve customers for final time tonight as permanent closure announced

Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine is to close its doors for good tonight after announcing its permanent closure.

The mainstay Back Wynd bar and restaurant will call last orders one final time, having served customers for over 12 years.

Directors of the business have said they were forced to close due to the “significant challenges facing the hospitality sector” in Aberdeen.

The bar was listed for sale back in February for £100,000 but a potential buyer for the venue fell through “at the 11th hour”.

The deal would have also seen a the buyer take over Bar Ninety-Nine‘s sister business Orchid Cocktails, which closed last month.

But it is said to have collapsed at a late stage.

Now, The directors of the businesses have confirmed they have taken the “difficult” decision to close the business.

Despite concerns over the current market, they said the business remained “profitable”.

Customers with table bookings were today being notified of the decision.

Bar Ninety-Nine owners had ‘no-choice’ but to close down business

A further statement from the directors added how thankful they were for the bar’s customers over the years.

It reads: “We’re very sorry to say goodbye to such a popular and successful bar.

“Despite Ninety-Nine being a profitable business, we were unable to secure a buyer, leaving us with no choice but to cease operations.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our incredible bartenders who made the venue what it was and to the guests who have supported us over the years.”