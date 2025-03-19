Aberdeen energy firm to be snapped up in ‘billion-dollar’ deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen energy firm to be snapped up in ‘billion-dollar’ deal

OEG has announced American asset management firm Apollo will take a majority stake in the business.

By Alberto Lejarraga
John Heiton, CEO of OEG
Aberdeen’s OEG Group has been snapped up by American investors.

Asset management firm Apollo will acquire a majority stake in the Aberdeenshire-based company for a valuation of more than $1 billion – around £770m.

Founded in 1973 and headquartered in the Granite City, OEG has more than 1,300 employees and operates in more than 65 countries.

The group has offices in Kintore, Portlethen and Bridge of Don.

Apollo is set to acquire a majority stake in OEG, which provides services for offshore oil, gas and wind production, from Oaktree Capital Management.

The deal comes at a time when a large number of investors are entering the energy sector to take advantage of the growing demand for electricity from data centres and AI.

Apollo has described the acquisition as a “tremendous opportunity.”

OEG says the exciting new chapter will not change its goal to provide customers with the quality service they expect.

OEG operates one of the world’s largest fleets of cargo carrying units (CCUs), with over 75,000 units handling cargo to and from offshore energy installations.

Over the past 50 years, OEG has become a pivotal link in the global energy supply chain.

OEG’s buyer Apollo has put about $58bn into climate and energy transition investments over the past five years.

According to Companies House, its latest accounts for the period March to December 2023 showed revenues of $320.6 million and a pre-tax loss of $15 million.

John Heiton, CEO of OEG, said: “Since our company’s founding, we have worked hard to establish OEG as a global leader in delivering core services throughout the offshore energy value chain.

“As energy producers across Europe and around the globe continue to invest in the energy transition, we are committed to expanding and enhancing our capabilities as a key partner.

“We look forward to working with Apollo as we enter this new and exciting chapter for our business and remain focused on supporting our customers with the same quality service they have come to expect.”

Wilson Handler, Partner at Apollo, said: “John and team have built OEG into a global leader and trusted provider of offshore equipment and services, with an integrated business model that has scaled across cycles.

“We see a tremendous opportunity to invest in the Company’s future growth as secular tailwinds drive demand for services enabling efficient energy production and renewable power.

“Bringing to bear the scale of Apollo’s integrated platform and deep expertise in energy services, we look forward to working with the talented team at OEG to unlock value for its various stakeholders and loyal customer base via organic and inorganic channels.”

The sale will go ahead two years after Oaktree, a US investment manager, partnered with OEG’s management to buy the company in 2023.

Oaktree and other shareholders will retain a minority equity interest in the company.

