Unlocking success: How The Alternative Board is helping businesses in North East Scotland

Founded in the United States over 30 years ago, TAB has grown into the world’s largest franchise network for peer advisory boards and executive coaching.

In partnership with TAB North East
The board at TAB
TAB North East offers a game-changing approach that blends collective wisdom, personalised coaching and strategic tools to help businesses thrive.

Running a business is no small feat, and for leaders in North East Scotland, the road to success can often feel like a lonely one. Balancing strategic growth with day-to-day demands while maintaining personal well-being is a challenge many entrepreneurs and executives face.

That’s where The Alternative Board (TAB) North East Scotland steps in – offering a game-changing approach that blends collective wisdom, personalised coaching and strategic tools to help businesses thrive.

A global network with local impact

Founded in the United States over 30 years ago, TAB has grown into the world’s largest franchise network for peer advisory boards and executive coaching. Its mission is simple: to help business leaders implement their strategic ambitions faster and more effectively. By bringing together decision-makers in structured peer groups, TAB fosters a collaborative environment where fresh perspectives lead to powerful progress.

In North East Scotland, TAB takes things a step further with in-house senior management workshops and HI-MAP training tailored for managers and supervisors. This ensures that both business owners and their teams benefit from the TAB experience, driving organisational success.

At the heart of TAB’s method are monthly peer advisory boards – intimate, facilitated sessions where up to six business leaders from non-competing sectors come together to tackle their biggest challenges. They get to know each other well.  Their confidential discussions provide a trusted space for candid conversations, problem-solving and accountability, enabling members to make better decisions and accelerate their growth.

Beyond the boardroom, members also benefit from monthly one-to-one coaching.  This allows them to delve deeper into their unique business contexts. The personalised support ensures that leaders gain both a broad perspective from their peers and focused strategic guidance from experienced facilitators.

There are six most common topics for members: people, time, money, vision, strategy and exit. Whether it’s these, or scaling operations, navigating market uncertainties, managing organisational change, or enhancing leadership skills, TAB provides a framework to tackle the challenges that matter most. The collective experience of the board brings fresh ideas to the table, helping members achieve what they want with newfound clarity and confidence.

One such success story is Kevin Coll, MD of Solab IT Services and Onboard Tracker.  Kevin says: “TAB works for business leaders and owners in a number of ways – I know it has for me. Having a safe space to bring the issues of the day and month to, in addition to having a team of high-level problem solvers to review strategies, plans and operational issues with me has been of great help over the last year. It’s enabled me to constantly remind myself to elevate myself out of the day to day by ensuring that competent people are empowered and entrusted without me being involved.”

Why many are turning to TAB

For many business owners, leadership can feel isolating – but it doesn’t have to be. By engaging with TAB, members gain access to a community of like-minded professionals who provide honest feedback, diverse perspectives and unwavering support. The result? Smarter decisions, stronger leadership, and a more balanced approach to business and life.

Meet the facilitators

Driving this initiative in North East Scotland are experienced professionals dedicated to empowering business leaders:

Helen Mill

With a foundation in engineering and a career built on strategic execution, Helen helps business owners bridge technical insight and commercial ambition. As Owner and Facilitator at TAB North East Scotland, she draws on over 30 years of experience—from product innovation and IP strategy to business structuring and investor readiness—to support leaders in making confident, high-impact decisions that drive lasting success.

“Our members don’t come to TAB for theory — they come for implementation. We help leaders cut through complexity and make the right decisions, faster.”

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan has expertise from many years in Shell, plus SMEs, public and 3rd sectors in the UK and globally. His specialist areas are Leadership, Governance & strategy, Change, Talent Management and Facilitation.

As well as his work with The Alternative Board, he chairs the boards of Glencraft and Greyhope Bay, both well-known in the North East. He was given the award of Inspirational Mentor of the Year 2019 for his work with SMEs.

Jonathan says: “The Alternative Board is a great fit for what I most enjoy: helping organisations and people thrive.”

For business leaders looking to break through barriers and take their companies to new heights, The Alternative Board offers a proven pathway to success. With a combination of peer advisory boards, tailored coaching, and expert facilitation, TAB North East Scotland is transforming the way businesses grow – one leader at a time.

Find out more about TAB North East Scotland.

