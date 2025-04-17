How Orkney Harbours is cementing its future

The Orkney marine landscape has seen a raft of changes over the years from its time as a naval base with the fleet stationed in Scapa Flow to the oil and gas boom and the vital role of the Flotta terminal. Now, as the drive to net zero continues and renewables become the key industry, its looking to future proof the ports for years to come with major development across the islands.

There’s a clear vision not just for Scapa Flow but for other key sites at Hatston Pier, Lyness and Stromness which will allow them to stake a place at the forefront of the green revolution.

But there’s also an emphasis on securing a sustainable future for its hugely successful cruise sector.

Those plans for the next five years will not just secure Orkney Harbours’ immediate future but guarantee its success for many years to come.

As Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours, explained: “If we get this right by 2030, we can ensure growth for 100 years.”

Realising the huge potential of Scapa Flow

Scapa Flow, Europe’s largest natural harbour, has long been a critical asset for Orkney. Now, as offshore wind developments ramp up, the creation of Scapa Deep Water Quay is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting renewable energy projects. The deep-water access and ample space for large-scale logistics make it an attractive site for future energy infrastructure.

The Scottish Government has recently provided £5 million to help fund the next stage of the development.

Paul said: “Orkney Islands Council is adding money to that and it will allow us to finance the project up to the end of the year. The huge potential pipeline of projects from offshore wind is an opportunity for ports.”

Creating a maritime traffic hub at Hatston Pier

Hatston Pier, just outside of Kirkwall, is set to undergo a significant extension, increasing its berth to 685 metres with 10-metre water depth. Additionally, 7.5 hectares of reclaimed land will provide a multi-user facility capable of handling cruise ships, ferries, and offshore vessels simultaneously. This expansion will bolster Orkney’s ability to manage increasing maritime traffic while supporting the growing renewable energy sector.

Lyness moves from warships to logistics

Lyness, the former Royal Navy base on the island of Hoy, is being developed to provide new opportunities for marine logistics and energy support.

The site already boasts two quays totalling 310 metres, with 20 hectares of available land for further development.

Positioned strategically within Orkney’s network of harbours, Lyness will provide an ideal laydown area and long-term storage for gear that doesn’t require the staffing levels of the high-end equipment in Scapa Flow.

Stromness enhances accessibility on the islands

Coplands Dock in Stromness, located at the western entrance of Scapa Flow, is an ideal site for smaller vessels and operational support. Its role within the wider development strategy allows Orkney Harbours to better serve both commercial and energy sectors effectively.

The future of Orkney’s cruise sector

Industrial and energy developments are a major focus, but Orkney’s cruise sector remains a cornerstone of its economic landscape. In 2024, Orkney welcomed a record 223 cruise vessels, bringing over 210,000 passengers to its shores.

Those sort of figures will be hard to replicate in coming years. But maintaining its position as the number one cruise destination in the UK will be a key aim.

“Cruise is a very important part of our work at Orkney Harbours,” Paul stated. “We are continually striving to improve our offer and ensure that we work with stakeholders and local communities to keep Orkney at the top of cruise lines’ places to visit.”

A central plank of that vision will be ensuring the ports meet the future energy needs of cruise ships.

Paul added: “Our first cruise ship of this year was the brand new Viking Vela vessel. It’s a ship that is capable of eventually being retrofitted to be powered by hydrogen fuel. So, we have to think about how we can supply future fuels to vessels.”

Cementing a bright and sustainable future

There’s no doubt that, like all ports, Orkney Harbours faces both financial and regulatory challenges. But it aims to position the islands as a forward-thinking maritime hub.

The investments in port infrastructure will provide long-term economic benefits, securing Orkney’s status as a key player in Scotland’s marine, energy, and tourism sectors.

Of course, diversification is crucial. Offshore energy projects and cruise tourism are the future. But the oil and gas sector remains an essential part of the mix. Ship-to-ship transfers in Scapa Flow remain steady, and Orkney last year hosted the FPSO Western Isles as it was revamped, demonstrating its ability to handle complex maritime operations.

With its full range of ambitious projects, the future of Orkney Harbours looks not just sustainable, but transformative.

For more information, visit the Orkney Harbours website.