Inverness parents ‘sad’ to see Smiggle closing at the Eastgate

Families have expressed dismay that another store in Inverness is to close down.

Smiggle, located on the top floor of the Eastgate Shopping Centre, is expected to close its doors on May 21.

The kids’ stationery shop, which has been in the Highland Capital for several years, has a 50% discount on all its products.

It is understood that its lease has expired, with the retailer choosing not to renew it.

Dozens of parents and their children were in Smiggle today to make the most of the bargain prices.

They told the P&J the shop’s closure is “a shame”.

A worker told the Press and Journal they understand the lease has run out and the company has decided not to renew it.

They explained they will be made redundant and are looking for new jobs.

The shop’s final day is expected to be May 21.

But a member of staff told us: “We may close earlier if everything is sold out before then.

“Looking at how many people have been coming, this may happen.”

Parents “sad” to see Smiggle shut down

Dad-of-five Wesley Taylor-Marriott, 45, said the shop closure is “sad”.

He said: “It is a shame, isn’t it? Because it’s been here for a long time,

“My kids love Smiggle. It’s pretty sad.

“I think it’s the Eastgate Centre really. I know the rents are quite high for shops.”

Meanwhile, mother-of-two Sarah Holden, 39, told The P&J that Smiggle leaving the Highland Capital is “a shame”.

She said: “There’s not another shop with this range of stationery really.

“When kids go back to school, they can come here and choose something they like rather than everything that’s out there online.

“So much is online now that it’s difficult for parents.

“I think it’s also the rates charged by the Eastgate.

“It’s a shame.”

Smiggle has been approached for comment.

Eastgate Shopping Centre’s management has also been asked for a statement.