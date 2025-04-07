Inverness parents ‘sad’ to see Smiggle closing at the Eastgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness parents ‘sad’ to see Smiggle closing at the Eastgate

The stationery shop will close down next month.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Sarah Holde n and her son at Smiggle
Sarah Holden and her five-year-old son Adlai inside the Smiggle shop in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Families have expressed dismay that another store in Inverness is to close down.

Smiggle, located on the top floor of the Eastgate Shopping Centre, is expected to close its doors on May 21.

The kids’ stationery shop, which has been in the Highland Capital for several years, has a 50% discount on all its products.

It is understood that its lease has expired, with the retailer choosing not to renew it.

Dozens of parents and their children were in Smiggle today to make the most of the bargain prices.

They told the P&J the shop’s closure is “a shame”.

Smiggle to close down at Inverness’ Eastgate Shopping Centre

A worker told the Press and Journal they understand the lease has run out and the company has decided not to renew it.

They explained they will be made redundant and are looking for new jobs.

Smiggle shop
Smiggle will close down next month. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
All Smiggle products have a 50% discount at the Inverness store. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The shop’s final day is expected to be May 21.

But a member of staff told us: “We may close earlier if everything is sold out before then.

“Looking at how many people have been coming, this may happen.”

Parents “sad” to see Smiggle shut down

Dad-of-five Wesley Taylor-Marriott, 45, said the shop closure is “sad”.

He said: “It is a shame, isn’t it? Because it’s been here for a long time,

“My kids love Smiggle. It’s pretty sad.

“I think it’s the Eastgate Centre really. I know the rents are quite high for shops.”

Dad-of-five Wesley Taylor-Marriott with five-year-old Harper. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, mother-of-two Sarah Holden, 39, told The P&J that Smiggle leaving the Highland Capital is “a shame”.

She said: “There’s not another shop with this range of stationery really.

“When kids go back to school, they can come here and choose something they like rather than everything that’s out there online.

“So much is online now that it’s difficult for parents.

“I think it’s also the rates charged by the Eastgate.

“It’s a shame.”

Smiggle has been approached for comment.

Eastgate Shopping Centre’s management has also been asked for a statement.

