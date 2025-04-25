Aberdeen cHeRries Conference tackles employee wellbeing amid transitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Aberdeen cHeRries Conference tackles employee wellbeing amid transitions

The upcoming cHeRries Conference will help you take the step from awareness to action.

Billy Jane Ramos
people talk amongst themselves in front of Mattioli Woods area during cHeRries Conference on wellbeing
The cHeRries Conference is an ideal opportunity to connect with like-minded peers in Aberdeen.

In today’s fast-paced world, change is an inevitable part of any organisation’s journey.

Whether it’s adapting to market demands, restructuring teams or implementing new technologies, periods of change can be challenging for staff members or employees.

Prioritising their wellbeing in the workplace is essential while organisations navigate these transitions.

Ensuring they feel supported not only drives engagement and productivity but also fosters resilience for the long-term.

Promoting wellbeing in the workplace

Creating an environment that promotes employees’ wellbeing will be the focus of employee benefits consultants, Mattioli Woods, as they lead a session at this year’s cHeRries Conference.

Mattioli Woods will have three speakers at their session called Awareness to Action. One of them is Ed Watling, the company’s head of health and wellbeing benefits. Ed will cover men’s health in his talk.

headshot of Ed Watling, Mattioli Woods’ head of health and wellbeing benefits
Ed Watling is Mattioli Woods’ head of health and wellbeing benefits.

He explained: “If you have happy, healthy workers then they are more productive.

“They’ll be better able to deal with change in whatever format that takes going forward. They will be more resilient when things go wrong in one way or another.

“So looking after your employees is the way of laying down a good foundation for everything else that goes on top.”

Joanne Aitken, a Mattioli Woods’ employee benefits consultant, will also be on hand to talk about menopause.

She pointed out: “Some of the statistics around menopause are quite staggering with 10% of women saying they’ll leave their job in 2025 because they feel there’s just not enough support out there.

headshot of Joanne Aitken, Mattioli Woods' employee benefits consultant
Joanne Aitken is Mattioli Woods’ employee benefits consultant.

“Mental health is now the leading cause of long-term workplace absence.

“We need to raise awareness so employers and employees themselves can be more comfortable talking openly about these issues. Then look at the workplace strategies in place and take that step further to provide menopause support.”

Taking awareness to action

Ed said: “What we’re going to bring out is what clients should be doing next in terms of action.

“We’ll also try to build in some of our own experience as a business from talking to clients and what we do as a business ourselves.

“We’ve got Frances Blackburn, one of our HR partners down in Leicester, involved to give some real-life examples of things that can be done. It’s not one-size-fits-all. But by looking at what other companies are doing, you can perhaps see what can fit to your strategy.”

headshot of Frances Blackburn, a people business partner at Mattioli Woods
Frances Blackburn is a people business partner at Mattioli Woods.

Joanne noted: “A lot of employers may very well have support through built and embedded added value services through various benefits that they already have.

“So for them, it’s just about better communicating what they currently have.”

Both Ed and Joanne encourage HR professionals and industry leaders to attend in order to connect with like-minded peers in Aberdeen.

Ed said: “It’s an ideal opportunity to network. A lot of the attendees know each other so it’s a great time to catch up, share stories and ideas.

“I think people have found the conference really useful in terms of gaining knowledge and an understanding of what other businesses are doing.”

Don’t miss the cHeRries Conference at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on June 12. Book your place now.

Conversation