Partnership Home Business

ONE Tech Hub: A space for collaboration and innovation in the digital tech sector

Workspaces today require to be right-sized, adaptable space that foster community, collaboration and flexibility.

Presented by Opportunity North East
Hot-Desking-Cafe-Area-at-ONE-Tech-Hub
ONE Tech Hub is a dynamic and innovative community tailored to the digital tech sector.

In the post COVID era, hybrid working has redefined our relationship with office spaces. Looking ahead to 2025, the ideal workspace must balance flexibility with community, innovation, and adaptability to meet the needs of today’s businesses.

Karen O’Hanlon, director of digital tech at Opportunity North East (ONE), shares her insights on how these changes are reshaping the future of work and their implications for the digital tech sector:

1. The importance of right-sized spaces

Are unused desks or idle meeting rooms consuming into resources? Right-sizing office spaces ensures better resource utilisation and reduces overheads. At ONE Tech Hub, tenants benefit from flexible space solutions and access to event areas for training, workshops, or larger meetings—avoiding the pitfalls of oversized, underused offices.

2. Adaptable workspaces for hybrid teams

With hybrid work here to stay, adaptable spaces are essential. ONE Tech Hub offers shared office spaces, and flexible private office contracts to support scaling businesses’ evolving needs. These solutions foster productivity, support team well-being, and create a seamless blend of remote and in-office work experiences. Hybrid work models are supported with “office days” to maximise team alignment and communication.

One-Tech-Hub-Aberdeen-HUB-INTERIOR
Task-specific areas are designed for focus, collaboration or virtual meetings.

3. Flexibility to support growth

As businesses grow, so do their workspace requirements. ONE Tech Hub provides options from hot desks to private offices, ensuring companies can scale within the same space. Task-specific areas designed for focus, collaboration, or virtual meetings ensure that teams work efficiently, whatever their project needs.

4. Collaboration and networking opportunities

Innovation thrives on collaboration, and ONE Tech Hub makes it effortless. Digitally equipped meeting rooms, break-out spaces, and open plan areas enable interaction with industry leaders, peers and potential partners.

5. Tech infrastructure for seamless operations

Hybrid work demands reliable technology. ONE Tech Hub delivers with reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi, video conferencing tools, and smart meeting room systems. These features keep teams connected and ensure seamless operations, regardless of whether they’re in the office or working remotely.

Opportunity-North-East-ONE-Tech-Hub
ONE Tech Hub provides spaces for tech founders, start-ups and established companies to grow and thrive.

6. A thriving digital tech community

Situated in the heart of Aberdeen city centre, ONE Tech Hub is home to the region’s digital tech ecosystem. With access to entrepreneurial education, business support programmes, mentoring, and networking events, it’s a catalyst for innovation and growth. Its city centre location is accessible which helps businesses attract top talent and maintain strong industry connections.

7. Prioritising well-being

Employee well-being is essential for productivity. ONE Tech Hub offers welcoming, fully equipped spaces accessible throughout the week, supporting the physical and mental well-being of employees. By fostering a supportive environment, businesses can maximise team performance and morale.

Why Choose ONE Tech Hub?

ONE Tech Hub is a dynamic, innovative, supportive community tailored to the needs of the digital tech sector. Offering flexible workspaces, hybrid-ready infrastructure, and access to innovative networks and programmes, it empowers tech founders, start-ups and established companies alike to grow and thrive.

For digital tech businesses in north east Scotland seeking growth, collaboration, and industry presence, ONE Tech Hub is the ideal choice.

To learn more, contact Karen O’Hanlon at karen.ohanlon@opportunitynortheast.com or visit the ONE Tech Hub webpage

