cHeRries Conference in Aberdeen to explore how to make change truly work

Session examines how to successfully drive new systems and processes in an uncertain world.

Alan Wilkinson
cHeRies conference display
The cHeRries conference shines a light on the issues affecting work in human resources.

Change is an inevitable part of business, but managing it effectively can mean the difference between success and stagnation.

At this year’s cHeRries Conference, held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, Sarah Beaumont, director of HR at Hunter Adams, will explore this challenge in her session titled Empowering Effective Change.

Her session  will focus on HR’s critical role in navigating change, particularly in today’s climate of continuous economic, political, and legal shifts.

“At the core of every successful transformation is an effective HR function,” Sarah explained. “HR isn’t just about implementing change; it’s about aligning people, processes, and strategic goals to ensure a seamless transition.”

She noted that many businesses underestimate how ongoing change can create major issues if not managed properly.

“There can be a marked a decline in performance when people are constantly adapting to new systems, structures, or even something as seemingly small as a job title change,” said Sarah. “If businesses don’t manage change properly, they risk disengagement, inefficiency, and ultimately, failure to achieve their objectives.”

Advice & insights

Her session will delve into the impact of change on employee performance and provide practical steps for businesses to take employees on the journey with them.

She’ll highlight the importance of clear communication, strategic alignment, and ensuring employees understand the why behind changes, not just the what.

Sarah Beaumont
Sarah Beaumont has years of experience managing change.

Sarah’s insights are drawn not only from her years in HR leadership roles but also from hands-on experience leading large-scale transitions.

Sarah also spent a year in Spain working with a global B2B travel tech company where she created a global performance management framework whilst navigating  a complex three-way acquisition.

With a career spanning industries from oil and gas to HR consultancy, she brings a wealth of experience in guiding organisations through transition.

Sarah worked at General Electric for seven years before joining Hunter Adams and was at the forefront of change management, working on initiatives like GE’s transferable skills programme.

That saw her bring talent from industries such as mining, nuclear, and construction into oil and gas.

She was also trained in the company’s Change Acceleration Programme, an experience that sparked her passion for effective transformation strategies.

In her role at Hunter Adams, Sarah leads on all people based initiatives, all of which touch on the change management agenda and support clients at a strategic level providing commercial HR advice.

“It’s something I’ve got a real passion for,” she said. “We can’t stop change from happening. But we can manage how we lead people through it. That’s what makes the difference between success and failure.”

For those looking to gain practical strategies on leading change effectively within their organisations, Sarah’s session promises to be an unmissable part of the cHeRries Conference 2025, on June 12. Book your place at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

Conversation