New Inverness operator of Eastgate food court reveals next steps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business

New Inverness operator of Eastgate food court reveals next steps

The centre was left without a food court when Loch & Larder left two months ago.

Scott Murray runs Cru Hospitality in Inverness, which will become the new operator of the Eastgate food court. Image: Murray Travel
Scott Murray runs Cru Hospitality in Inverness, which will become the new operator of the Eastgate food court. Image: Murray Travel
By Alex Banks

The boss of a Highland hospitality firm has outlined his plans to reopen Eastgate’s food court.

Scott Murray runs Cru Hospitality, which has five Inverness venues as well as two in Nairn.

The shopping centre was left without a food court in February when Loch & Larder vacated, less than two years after its £2 million renovation.

However, Cru announced it will become the new operator of the Eastgate space after placing a job advert for a general manager.

Scott said the venue which previously housed Fairground Cafe will open “imminently” ahead of the revamp to the centre’s food court.

Inverness firm was approached

Scott said Cru Hospitality was approached by the shopping centre to see if his team would be interested in taking on the food court.

After discussions took place, he said both parties saw the many positives of having a local vendor at the helm.

He said: “I think they wanted and realised the benefits of having a local operator, someone who could react and adjust to the local market sensitivities.

“We have the bones of what we’re looking to do and the next couple of months will be testing this.

How the Eastgate’s food court looks as it awaits new tenants. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There’s been a lot of research which has gone into this, speaking to people in the city centre and asking what they actually want.

“The next couple of months are moulding it all into an offer that ticks all of the boxes.”

Scott said he took pride in his company being trusted with the task of operating Eastgate’s food court.

He added: “It’s always nice for something of that size that believes you’re capable you’re doing something here. It would be hard not to smile.

“However, ultimately we’re not underestimating the job we have on our hands here and how much work it will take to get it to its former glory.”

Eastgate food court can be an Inverness ‘destination’

Scott believes Loch & Larder delivered its concept to best of its abilities, however a shift in the market meant a change in demand.

He feels people are now looking for something different.

Scott said: “If you look at any town centre in the UK and start to compare, Inverness is in a really strong position.

“Our streets are busy, there are people in the restaurants and the shops. Eastgate centre and its food court is huge for Inverness.

“I remember going there when I was a little kid and there’s a huge opportunity to make it a destination.

Scotch & Rye in Inverness is also owned by Cru. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s not somewhere you’ll go on a Saturday night. But it should be on people’s map when they’re going for a quick bite, a coffee, lunch or breakfast.

“We want to deliver an elevated level of fast food, and what the customers will have will be very good.”

Scott said Cru is looking to open the old Fairground Cafe imminently and will use it to trial menu ideas.

He said: “It’ll help us see what works and trial different menu ideas. The concept of what we’ll offer is pretty new and on trend.

“It isn’t something which has necessarily been done in Inverness before. As for the food court, the timeline isn’t 100% under our control.

“There are an awful lot of hoops to jump through before we can operate at full pelt.”

Conversation