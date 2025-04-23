New Inverness operator of Eastgate food court reveals next steps

The boss of a Highland hospitality firm has outlined his plans to reopen Eastgate’s food court.

Scott Murray runs Cru Hospitality, which has five Inverness venues as well as two in Nairn.

The shopping centre was left without a food court in February when Loch & Larder vacated, less than two years after its £2 million renovation.

However, Cru announced it will become the new operator of the Eastgate space after placing a job advert for a general manager.

Scott said the venue which previously housed Fairground Cafe will open “imminently” ahead of the revamp to the centre’s food court.

Inverness firm was approached

Scott said Cru Hospitality was approached by the shopping centre to see if his team would be interested in taking on the food court.

After discussions took place, he said both parties saw the many positives of having a local vendor at the helm.

He said: “I think they wanted and realised the benefits of having a local operator, someone who could react and adjust to the local market sensitivities.

“We have the bones of what we’re looking to do and the next couple of months will be testing this.

“There’s been a lot of research which has gone into this, speaking to people in the city centre and asking what they actually want.

“The next couple of months are moulding it all into an offer that ticks all of the boxes.”

Scott said he took pride in his company being trusted with the task of operating Eastgate’s food court.

He added: “It’s always nice for something of that size that believes you’re capable you’re doing something here. It would be hard not to smile.

“However, ultimately we’re not underestimating the job we have on our hands here and how much work it will take to get it to its former glory.”

Eastgate food court can be an Inverness ‘destination’

Scott believes Loch & Larder delivered its concept to best of its abilities, however a shift in the market meant a change in demand.

He feels people are now looking for something different.

Scott said: “If you look at any town centre in the UK and start to compare, Inverness is in a really strong position.

“Our streets are busy, there are people in the restaurants and the shops. Eastgate centre and its food court is huge for Inverness.

“I remember going there when I was a little kid and there’s a huge opportunity to make it a destination.

“It’s not somewhere you’ll go on a Saturday night. But it should be on people’s map when they’re going for a quick bite, a coffee, lunch or breakfast.

“We want to deliver an elevated level of fast food, and what the customers will have will be very good.”

Scott said Cru is looking to open the old Fairground Cafe imminently and will use it to trial menu ideas.

He said: “It’ll help us see what works and trial different menu ideas. The concept of what we’ll offer is pretty new and on trend.

“It isn’t something which has necessarily been done in Inverness before. As for the food court, the timeline isn’t 100% under our control.

“There are an awful lot of hoops to jump through before we can operate at full pelt.”