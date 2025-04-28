Hutcheon Mearns celebrates a decade of transforming finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hutcheon Mearns celebrates a decade of transforming finance

The finance firm has built finance futures by daring to be different.

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
Hutcheon Mearns directors Craig Hutcheon, Claire Clark and Adam Maitland

As the professional services advisory firm marks its 10th year in business, it reflects on its achievements and looks forward to driving more success in the finance industry.

Hutcheon Mearns was established ten years ago on April Fool’s Day. But founder and managing director Craig Hutcheon was serious about filling a need in the finance sector.

He said: “What I wanted to do was create a business that gave different options when it came to resource problems, focusing on my expertise in the finance and accounting space.”

With years of experience working at companies like KPMG and SCF Partners-backed Reservoir Group, Craig started Hutcheon Mearns, which initially offered consulting and recruitment solutions.

“We took a unique approach, thinking of what kind of process we would like as a client but also as a candidate. We focused on building relationships,” explained Craig.

Growing despite the odds

A pivotal moment came two years later when Adam Maitland joined the company to lead the deals division. Adam had previously worked with Craig at Reservoir Group where they worked on 30 acquisitions before the private equity-based buy and build business was sold in 2013.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic held back the firm’s expansion plans. But it had a strategy that was ready to go as soon as restrictions were lifted.

Craig shared: “We’re of the mindset that where there’s an issue in a market, a recession or a downturn, there’s always opportunity. If you focus on the positives, you hold steady to your word. You will come out stronger. That’s what we did.”

Now, Hutcheon Mearns has a total of 70 employees across four offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with plans to open more down south or even outside the UK.

Plans for the future

Looking to its future, the company aims to build on its accountancy solutions across the three pillars of its business model: People, Deals and Digital.

“We’re going to provide business intelligence solutions like data automation so that businesses can analyse their data far quicker,” Craig said.

The company plans to roll out a new website and refreshed branding in the middle of 2025.

In keeping with this year’s theme of 10, the firm will also aim to hit a revenue target of £10m and to grow its number of employees by 10.

Keys to success

For Craig, one key to Hutcheon Mearns’ success is the team they’ve built over the years. He said: “We employ exceptional people and ensure they have the opportunities to grow themselves with us. A great example of this is Claire Clark who joined us on five hours a week when she was returning to work. She’s now on our board and has been a key driver behind the growth in our business.

“We progressively hire high-calibre individuals. That means our clients are getting the best solutions from the best people.”

Hutcheon Mearns is poised to continue its trajectory of success with its excellent team, its steadfast commitment to its clients and a clear vision for its future.

Craig said: “We’re always looking ahead and what’s coming. As a business, we’re agile; we react to change quite quickly.

“We are collaborative, so we spend a lot of time with our clients, working with them on solutions.

“We’re an innovative company. We like to create solutions that are different to traditional accountancy firms. We want to be challenging convention in our approach.”

Visit Hutcheon Mearns’s website to find out how the company can support your growth journey. 

