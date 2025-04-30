New poll backs UK control over Scottish fishing grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business

New poll backs UK control over Scottish fishing grounds

Industry chief warns UK Government not to 'capitulate' to EU demands.

By Keith Findlay
Fishing trawler in North Sea
Fishers fear horse-trading over access to UK waters.

A new poll reveals Scots overwhelmingly (87%) back full UK control over which vessels are allowed to fish in British waters.

And more than 80% insist EU fleets must offer “tangible benefits” for Scottish skippers and crew in order for them to gain access to UK waters.

Currently, EU vessels catch fish worth up to £500 million annually from UK waters.

By contrast, British boats catch just £75m-worth of fish in EU waters.

Fishers’ trade deal warning

In a warning to the UK Government ahead of a potential new trade deal, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) said: “Our fishing industry must not be sold short again.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is due to host a UK-EU Summit in London on May 19.

Fishing is widely seen as a high priority for the EU in trade talks, because of its dependence on UK waters.

But the new poll, conducted by research specialists Opinion Matters, shows nearly nine in 10 Scots believe the UK should have total control over which vessels fish in its waters.

Fish landings at Peterhead.
Fish landings at Peterhead. Image: Marine stewardship Council

Among people aged 16-24, support for total UK control of fishing stands at 71%.

This rises to 93% for those aged 55 and over, with backing strong throughout the UK.

More than nine in 10 (91%) of survey respondents from the Highlands and Islands believe the UK should control its own waters. In the north-east, home to the large fishing ports of Peterhead and Fraserburgh, the figure is 86%.

Scottish public ‘crystal clear’ in its support for domestic fishing industry

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “These results send a strong signal to negotiators in Westminster and Brussels. The Scottish public are crystal clear – our fishing industry must not be sold short again.

“During the last negotiations, access to our waters was given away too freely and we saw precious little in return. That cannot happen again.”

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth MacDonald
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “This poll confirms that Scots understand the value of fishing to our economy, our coastal communities and our national food security.

“They expect their governments to stand up for those interests.”

The survey also revealed 86% of Scots think any future UK-EU fisheries deal should place Scotland’s fishing interests at its heart.

North Sea fishing vessel.
North Sea fishing vessel. Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire

SFF has hailed this as a “striking endorsement” of the sector’s strategic importance.

Support for demanding clear benefits in exchange for EU access is particularly strong among those aged 55 and over, with nine in 10 people agreeing.

This includes 65% who “strongly agree”, while 62% of 16-24-year-olds also back the idea.

Thousands of livelihoods at stake

Scotland’s fishing industry lands about two-thirds all fish and shellfish caught in the UK every year, making it the UK’s powerhouse of seafood production.

The industry supports thousands of livelihoods across the country and forms the backbone of many coastal towns and villages.

Fisherman at sea.
Fisherman at sea. Image: Paul Riddell

Ms Macdonald said: “Annual negotiations on access are the international norm, and SFF fully supports and favours this approach.

“If the UK Government is minded to capitulate to the EU’s demands on another multi-year deal on access for their fishing fleet, they must extract a proportionate payment in commercially valuable fishing opportunities for our fleet in return.

“This poll now shows the Scottish public overwhelmingly agree.”

MSP chips in on fishing

Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle, the Tories’ spokesman for fishing in the Scottish Parliament, said: “Areas across Scotland are crystal clear that our fishing industry must not be used as a bargaining chip by the Labour government in their negotiations with Europe.”

Opinion Matters surveyed 1,010 adults in Scotland between April 1-5 2025.

Conversation