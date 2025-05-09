Focus on sweeping employment law changes at Aberdeen cHeRries Conference 2025

As the world of work continues to shift at pace, the cHeRries Conference 2025 is set to bring Scotland’s HR, recruitment and employment law professionals together for a dynamic day of learning, discussion and connection.

Held in Aberdeen, this year’s conference promises to address the latest developments shaping workplaces across the country—with expert-led sessions designed to help delegates navigate the future with clarity and confidence.

One of the speakers at this year’s cHeRries Conference is Claire Scott, partner and head of the Aberdeen Employment Team at Burness Paull.

A highly experienced employment lawyer, Claire specialises in strategic employment law advice, complex restructuring projects, tribunal litigation and employment matters in the energy sector.

Having returned to Burness Paull after a few years away she brings deep insight and a practical approach to advising employers in industries with unique challenges, including offshore and cross-border working.

Claire’s session will dive into one of the most significant developments currently facing UK employers—the Employment Rights Bill, which the government introduced in October 2024.

“It’s being described as a once-in-a-generation change to workers’ rights,” Claire explains. “It’s set to overhaul key areas of employment law and reshape the way employers engage with their workforce. There are sweeping reforms in the pipeline, and it’s crucial that HR teams start preparing now.”

During her session, Claire will explore some of the key changes on the horizon, including:

The introduction of “day one rights”, meaning employees will be entitled to many workplace protections from their first day of employment—changing how employers approach recruitment, performance management, and probation.

Reforms that will make managing change and negotiations more collaborative, with an emphasis on employee voice and engagement.

Third party harassment laws and what that means for employers; and

The significant changes to trade union laws and industrial action.

Claire will also offer practical tips and advice to help employers and HR teams understand what they can do now to get ready for the new legal landscape.

With the Employment Rights Bill likely to bring widespread implications for how businesses manage their workforce, Claire’s session is expected to be both timely and highly informative.

Attendees will walk away with a clearer understanding of the proposed changes, as well as actionable insights to help their organisations prepare for what’s next.

Don’t miss this year’s cHeRries Conference

The cHeRries Conference 2025 will take place in Aberdeen on Thursday June 12, bringing together professionals from across the public and private sectors for a full day of discussion, workshops and networking opportunities.

Secure your place, view the full agenda and register today.

Stay ahead of the curve—join the conversation and be part of the future of work in Scotland.