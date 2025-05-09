Focus on sweeping employment law changes at Aberdeen cHeRries Conference 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Focus on sweeping employment law changes at Aberdeen cHeRries Conference 2025

The event promises to bring together some of the biggest names in the industry to tackle issues surrounding HR, recruitment and employment law.

In partnership with the cHeRries Conference
The cHeRries Conference 2025 will take place in Aberdeen on Thursday June 12.
As the world of work continues to shift at pace, the cHeRries Conference 2025 is set to bring Scotland’s HR, recruitment and employment law professionals together for a dynamic day of learning, discussion and connection.

Held in Aberdeen, this year’s conference promises to address the latest developments shaping workplaces across the country—with expert-led sessions designed to help delegates navigate the future with clarity and confidence.

One of the speakers at this year’s cHeRries Conference is Claire Scott, partner and head of the Aberdeen Employment Team at Burness Paull.

A highly experienced employment lawyer, Claire specialises in strategic employment law advice, complex restructuring projects, tribunal litigation and employment matters in the energy sector.

Burness Paull employment team advice

Having returned to Burness Paull after a few years away she brings deep insight and a practical approach to advising employers in industries with unique challenges, including offshore and cross-border working.

Claire Scott, partner and head of the Aberdeen Employment Team at Burness Paull.

Claire’s session will dive into one of the most significant developments currently facing UK employers—the Employment Rights Bill, which the government introduced in October 2024.

“It’s being described as a once-in-a-generation change to workers’ rights,” Claire explains. “It’s set to overhaul key areas of employment law and reshape the way employers engage with their workforce. There are sweeping reforms in the pipeline, and it’s crucial that HR teams start preparing now.”

During her session, Claire will explore some of the key changes on the horizon, including:

  • The introduction of “day one rights”, meaning employees will be entitled to many workplace protections from their first day of employment—changing how employers approach recruitment, performance management, and probation.
  • Reforms that will make managing change and negotiations more collaborative, with an emphasis on employee voice and engagement.
  • Third party harassment laws and what that means for employers; and
  • The significant changes to trade union laws and industrial action.

Claire will also offer practical tips and advice to help employers and HR teams understand what they can do now to get ready for the new legal landscape.

With the Employment Rights Bill likely to bring widespread implications for how businesses manage their workforce, Claire’s session is expected to be both timely and highly informative.

Attendees will walk away with a clearer understanding of the proposed changes, as well as actionable insights to help their organisations prepare for what’s next.

Don’t miss this year’s cHeRries Conference

The cHeRries Conference 2025 will take place in Aberdeen on Thursday June 12, bringing together professionals from across the public and private sectors for a full day of discussion, workshops and networking opportunities.

Secure your place, view the full agenda and register today.

Stay ahead of the curve—join the conversation and be part of the future of work in Scotland.

