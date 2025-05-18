Scots fishers warn PM against political and economic ‘betrayal’

Scottish fishing chiefs have urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to defend UK sovereign access rights to key stocks – or risk a backlash from voters.

In a strongly worded letter, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) chief executive Elspeth Macdonald warned the PM further concessions to the EU would represent a “political and economic betrayal” of the sector.

It comes ahead of a pivotal UK-EU summit.

The letter, written on behalf of SFF’s eight member associations, comprising more than 400 vessels, highlighted that full control over access to the UK’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is not only standard international practice, but “vital to future prosperity”.

SFF chief spells out UK’s ‘national interest

Ms McDonald said: “In terms of financial value, the EU catches seven times more in UK waters than we catch in theirs. This demonstrates how unbalanced the current fisheries arrangements are, greatly to the EU’s advantage. This is not in the UK’s national interest.

“It is in the UK’s national interest to have full control over access to our EEZ through annual negotiations and to establish quota shares that fairly reflect the resources found in UK waters.”

She added: “Controlling access to our EEZ and having a fairer share of what are the UK’s sovereign resources would be a real opportunity for growth – not just for our sector, but for the wider coastal and island communities.”

In the past, fishing opportunities were traditionally based on where fish are found.

This has long been UK policy and was supported by the EU before Brexit changed the terms of negotiation, SFF said.

And the federation warned against any multi-year arrangement that grants the EU continued access to the UK’s EEZ without a “substantial and proportionate” transfer of fishing quota in return.

Giving away rights would be ‘nothing but a sell-out and betrayal’, SFF’s CEO warns

Ms Macdonald continued: “Giving away fishing access – massively to the EU’s advantage and the UK’s disadvantage – in exchange for something that benefits both parties is not a fair trade, and would be nothing but a sell-out and a betrayal of the Scottish fishing industry.”

Poll shows public backs Scots fishers

Recent polling commissioned by the SFF found that 87% of Scots support full UK control over access to fishing waters, with 83% insisting the EU must offer direct benefits to Scotland’s fishing industry in return for continued access.

Support is strongest among older voters and in traditional fishing communities, such as the north and north-east, where more than 90% agree the UK should assert full control.

Ms Macdonald said: “Fishing is part of the UK’s sovereign infrastructure – economically, politically and strategically. It supports food security, creates thousands of skilled jobs, and sustains communities from Shetland to Stranraer.

“This letter gives voice to the Scottish fishing sector and the people of Scotland.

“The prime minister must show leadership and deliver a deal that puts national interest and long-term prosperity ahead of short-term trade-offs.”

Meanwhile, Buckie-based Conservative MSP Tim Eagle said: “Keir Starmer has the chance to protect the industry, rather than selling out fishermen by using them as a bargaining chip to get a deal over the line.”