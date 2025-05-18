Scots fishers warn PM against political and economic ‘betrayal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business

Scots fishers warn PM against political and economic ‘betrayal’

They've urged Sir Keir Starmer not to trade away sovereign fishing rights.

By Keith Findlay
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour
Fishing vessels in Fraserburgh harbour. Image: Wullie Marr Photography

Scottish fishing chiefs have urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to defend UK sovereign access rights to key stocks – or risk a backlash from voters.

In a strongly worded letter, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) chief executive Elspeth Macdonald warned the PM further concessions to the EU would represent a “political and economic betrayal” of the sector.

It comes ahead of a pivotal UK-EU summit.

The letter, written on behalf of SFF’s eight member associations, comprising more than 400 vessels, highlighted that full control over access to the UK’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is not only standard international practice, but “vital to future prosperity”.

SFF chief spells out UK’s ‘national interest

Ms McDonald said: “In terms of financial value, the EU catches seven times more in UK waters than we catch in theirs. This demonstrates how unbalanced the current fisheries arrangements are, greatly to the EU’s advantage. This is not in the UK’s national interest.

“It is in the UK’s national interest to have full control over access to our EEZ through annual negotiations and to establish quota shares that fairly reflect the resources found in UK waters.”

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Holyrood PR

She added: “Controlling access to our EEZ and having a fairer share of what are the UK’s sovereign resources would be a real opportunity for growth – not just for our sector, but for the wider coastal and island communities.”

In the past, fishing opportunities were traditionally based on where fish are found.

Ullapool harbour
Ullapool harbour. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

This has long been UK policy and was supported by the EU before Brexit changed the terms of negotiation, SFF said.

And the federation warned against any multi-year arrangement that grants the EU continued access to the UK’s EEZ without a “substantial and proportionate” transfer of fishing quota in return.

Giving away rights would be ‘nothing but a sell-out and betrayal’, SFF’s CEO warns

Ms Macdonald continued: “Giving away fishing access – massively to the EU’s advantage and the UK’s disadvantage – in exchange for something that benefits both parties is not a fair trade, and would be nothing but a sell-out and a betrayal of the Scottish fishing industry.”

Poll shows public backs Scots fishers

Recent polling commissioned by the SFF found that 87% of Scots support full UK control over access to fishing waters, with 83% insisting the EU must offer direct benefits to Scotland’s fishing industry in return for continued access.

Support is strongest among older voters and in traditional fishing communities, such as the north and north-east, where more than 90% agree the UK should assert full control.

Ms Macdonald said: “Fishing is part of the UK’s sovereign infrastructure – economically, politically and strategically. It supports food security, creates thousands of skilled jobs, and sustains communities from Shetland to Stranraer.

North Sea cod
Fishers fear horse-trading over access to UK waters. Image: Maurice McDonald/PA

“This letter gives voice to the Scottish fishing sector and the people of Scotland.

“The prime minister must show leadership and deliver a deal that puts national interest and long-term prosperity ahead of short-term trade-offs.”

Meanwhile, Buckie-based Conservative MSP Tim Eagle said: “Keir Starmer has the chance to protect the industry, rather than selling out fishermen by using them as a bargaining chip to get a deal over the line.”