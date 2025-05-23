TV personality Jason Mohammad to attend this year’s Aberdeen cHeRries Conference

This year’s cHeRries Conference takes place on Thursday June 12 at the P&J Live.

The conference endeavours to support human resources professionals and business leaders nurture excellence in people and organisational effectiveness across Scotland.

Delegates at this year’s conference will engage in workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions focusing on the topic of Shaping the Future: Awareness, Empowerment and Preparation for Change.

The event is in association with wealth management company Mattioli Woods and supported by independent law firm Burness Paull as well as human resource consulting firm Hunter Adams.

cHeRries Conference has ‘something for everyone’

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director at Mattioli Woods, says: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the cHeRries Conference again in 2025.

“This year we look at shaping the future – having awareness, empowerment and being prepared for change. This day should have something for everyone.”

One speaker you won’t want to miss is Cardiff-born TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad, best known for his role on BBC One’s fast live football scores show Final Score, and flagship football show Match of the Day and MOTD2.

Given his unique ability to chair, present and interact, Jason has presented numerous shows on television and radio, working with major brands including EE, HP, Jaguar Land Rover, UEFA, Mercedes and Maserati.

Jason is the CEO of a media company that he founded and has recently created his own TV academy as part of that – nurturing the next generation of broadcasters.

‘Thrilled’ to be part of the event

Jason is excited to attend this year’s cHeRries Conference both as a speaker and a host of the evening awards ceremony.

In his keynotes presentation, Jason will discuss how in any business or organisation you need momentum, how his work with sports teams has highlighted the need and importance for leadership, teambuilding, understanding and patience.

As the former captain of a football, cricket and basketball team, Jason’s keynote will also discuss the importance of leading from the front, listening to feedback and dealing with difficult situations.

Jason said: “I’m thrilled to be back in Aberdeen again this year for the cHeRries and I’m delighted to be speaking at the conference during the day.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from our three session sponsors and taking part in the workshop discussions. It really does sound like an interesting day indeed.”

