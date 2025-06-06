Counting down to the 2025 Aberdeen cHeRries Conference and Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Counting down to the 2025 Aberdeen cHeRries Conference and Awards

It’s nearly time to celebrate the best in HR at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Charlotte Cairney
delegates listen to speaker, same is expected at the 2025 cHeRries Conference
Professionals looking to build successful workplace cultures can expect powerful insights at the cHeRries Conference.

The countdown is officially on for one of the most anticipated dates in Scotland’s HR calendar – the 2025 cHeRries Conference and Awards.

Taking place on Thursday June 12 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, this unmissable double-header event will once again shine a spotlight on the achievements, innovations and rising stars across HR, recruitment, training and organisational development.

Brought to you by The Press and Journal, in association with Mattioli Woods, the cHeRries Conference will kick off the day.

Expect inspiring conversations, expert-led sessions and powerful insights tailored for professionals looking to build thriving teams and successful workplace cultures.

A night to remember

Details have been announced and it’s safe to say the programme promises to inform, energise and connect.

And as the sun sets, the spotlight will shift to the cHeRries Awards – a glittering evening of recognition, celebration and a touch of sparkle.

Jason Mohammad, speaker at the 2025 cHeRries Conference, is pictured smiling at a camera
Jason Mohammad will return to host the cHeRries Awards ceremony.

Hosted once again by Jason Mohammad, the awards ceremony will bring together finalists from across the country for a night to remember.

Jason says: “I absolutely love hosting this event. It’s one of my favourite nights of the year, celebrating incredible achievements across Scotland and of course, we have so much fun. Last year, we ended with a bit of a sing song to a Deacon Blue classic. Who knows how we will end this year’s event?

“I wish everyone great success and hope they have a fantastic night.”

With awards across a wide range of categories, the evening will honour those making a real difference in their organisations – from innovative recruiters and inspirational leaders to teams championing diversity, wellbeing and performance.

There’s still time to book your place and be part of this inspirational day and unforgettable evening.

Join us in applauding the people behind the people – and help us make this year’s cHeRries celebrations the best yet, so don’t miss out!

Find out more information and book your place today.

