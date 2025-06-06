Counting down to the 2025 Aberdeen cHeRries Conference and Awards

The countdown is officially on for one of the most anticipated dates in Scotland’s HR calendar – the 2025 cHeRries Conference and Awards.

Taking place on Thursday June 12 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, this unmissable double-header event will once again shine a spotlight on the achievements, innovations and rising stars across HR, recruitment, training and organisational development.

Brought to you by The Press and Journal, in association with Mattioli Woods, the cHeRries Conference will kick off the day.

Expect inspiring conversations, expert-led sessions and powerful insights tailored for professionals looking to build thriving teams and successful workplace cultures.

A night to remember

Details have been announced and it’s safe to say the programme promises to inform, energise and connect.

And as the sun sets, the spotlight will shift to the cHeRries Awards – a glittering evening of recognition, celebration and a touch of sparkle.

Hosted once again by Jason Mohammad, the awards ceremony will bring together finalists from across the country for a night to remember.

Jason says: “I absolutely love hosting this event. It’s one of my favourite nights of the year, celebrating incredible achievements across Scotland and of course, we have so much fun. Last year, we ended with a bit of a sing song to a Deacon Blue classic. Who knows how we will end this year’s event?

“I wish everyone great success and hope they have a fantastic night.”

With awards across a wide range of categories, the evening will honour those making a real difference in their organisations – from innovative recruiters and inspirational leaders to teams championing diversity, wellbeing and performance.

There’s still time to book your place and be part of this inspirational day and unforgettable evening.

Join us in applauding the people behind the people – and help us make this year’s cHeRries celebrations the best yet, so don’t miss out!

Find out more information and book your place today.