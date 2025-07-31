EQ returns to the Turriff Show with continued support for the rural sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EQ returns to the Turriff Show with continued support for the rural sector

As one of Scotland’s most beloved agricultural events, the Turriff Show is a highlight on the rural calendar; and for EQ Accountants, it’s a proud moment of connection, celebration and continued commitment.

In partnership with EQ Accountants
EQ Accountants discuss its role of a sponsor of the food and drink pavilion at the Turriff Show.
With ten offices across Scotland and the North of England, including Forfar, Dundee, Glenrothes, Kelso and Penrith, EQ is a modern accountancy and business advisory firm with deep roots in the agricultural world.

Many of its team members come from farming families, and its dedicated agriculture team works closely with farmers, estates, landowners and rural businesses to offer tailored, practical advice that meets the sector’s unique needs.

This year marks EQ’s fourth consecutive year as sponsor of the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion, a popular part of the Turriff Show that champions the best of local produce and showcases the region’s outstanding food and drink businesses. It’s a partnership that reflects the firm’s passion for supporting the rural economy and promoting sustainable growth in the sector.

EQ can be found in the same familiar spot at the Turriff Show.

“We’re proud to be part of the Turriff Show once again,” says Mark Smeaton, partner and head of agri. “It’s been a big year for us at EQ. We’ve welcomed new colleagues, expanded our service offering, and strengthened our presence across Scotland. Events like Turriff give us the opportunity to reconnect with the farming community, share what we’ve been working on, and most importantly, listen to what matters most to our clients.”

Alongside sponsoring the Pavilion, EQ will also have a presence on-site near the main ring, offering visitors the chance to meet the team, ask questions, and learn more about the firm’s expanding services. While stand numbers may vary from year to year, EQ can always be found in the same familiar spot.

Mark Smeaton, partner and head of agri.

In the past year, EQ has introduced Debt Advisory and Corporate Finance services, significant additions that further enhance the firm’s ability to support rural enterprises. These new service lines are led by experienced partners Duncan Wood (Debt Advisory) and Ged McLaughlin (Corporate Finance), bringing specialist knowledge to help clients navigate financial challenges, raise capital, restructure debt, and plan for succession or growth. These offerings are particularly valuable for farms, estates and agricultural businesses looking to diversify, expand or futureproof their operations.

As part of the Sumer Group, EQ clients also benefit from access to broader expertise and national-level resources, while maintaining the trusted, local relationships that remain at the heart of EQ’s approach.

For EQ, the Turriff Show isn’t just about business, it’s about being part of a community. Whether you’re a long-time client, a curious visitor or a fellow supporter of rural Scotland, the EQ team looks forward to seeing you at this year’s show.

Find out more about EQ Accountants.

