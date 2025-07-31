EQ returns to the Turriff Show with continued support for the rural sector

With ten offices across Scotland and the North of England, including Forfar, Dundee, Glenrothes, Kelso and Penrith, EQ is a modern accountancy and business advisory firm with deep roots in the agricultural world.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Many of its team members come from farming families, and its dedicated agriculture team works closely with farmers, estates, landowners and rural businesses to offer tailored, practical advice that meets the sector’s unique needs.

This year marks EQ’s fourth consecutive year as sponsor of the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion, a popular part of the Turriff Show that champions the best of local produce and showcases the region’s outstanding food and drink businesses. It’s a partnership that reflects the firm’s passion for supporting the rural economy and promoting sustainable growth in the sector.

“We’re proud to be part of the Turriff Show once again,” says Mark Smeaton, partner and head of agri. “It’s been a big year for us at EQ. We’ve welcomed new colleagues, expanded our service offering, and strengthened our presence across Scotland. Events like Turriff give us the opportunity to reconnect with the farming community, share what we’ve been working on, and most importantly, listen to what matters most to our clients.”

Alongside sponsoring the Pavilion, EQ will also have a presence on-site near the main ring, offering visitors the chance to meet the team, ask questions, and learn more about the firm’s expanding services. While stand numbers may vary from year to year, EQ can always be found in the same familiar spot.

In the past year, EQ has introduced Debt Advisory and Corporate Finance services, significant additions that further enhance the firm’s ability to support rural enterprises. These new service lines are led by experienced partners Duncan Wood (Debt Advisory) and Ged McLaughlin (Corporate Finance), bringing specialist knowledge to help clients navigate financial challenges, raise capital, restructure debt, and plan for succession or growth. These offerings are particularly valuable for farms, estates and agricultural businesses looking to diversify, expand or futureproof their operations.

As part of the Sumer Group, EQ clients also benefit from access to broader expertise and national-level resources, while maintaining the trusted, local relationships that remain at the heart of EQ’s approach.

For EQ, the Turriff Show isn’t just about business, it’s about being part of a community. Whether you’re a long-time client, a curious visitor or a fellow supporter of rural Scotland, the EQ team looks forward to seeing you at this year’s show.

Find out more about EQ Accountants.