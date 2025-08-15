Be on the cutting edge of AI technology with Hutcheon Mearns

Hutcheon Mearns’ AI service will guide you in navigating AI integration to propel your organisation toward success.

Hutcheon Mearns, a forward-thinking consultancy known for its expertise in providing strategic insights, is giving organisations an edge with its latest offering.

The company has partnered with software development firm Rock River Research to create its new artificial intelligence (AI) division designed to revolutionise the way businesses operate.

Hutcheon Mearns’ managing director Claire Clark, who oversees the wider intelligence offering says: “One of our priorities since we launched has been to look ahead, anticipate the needs and challenges of clients in an ever-changing business landscape and shape our service model accordingly.

“It’s great that we are doing so again in such a critical area, building out our capabilities to support clients as they look to gain maximum value from an investment in AI.”

A seasoned AI leader

The new division of Hutcheon Mearns will be led by Rock River Research’s technical director Keith Copeland, who joins as Head of Artificial Intelligence.

He has developed Pearlify™, a proprietary knowledge management platform that helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and make data-driven decisions that can drive growth.

Keith said: “The timing is perfect for Hutcheon Mearns as it continues to innovate as a company.

“Executives are looking for tangible evidence of what AI can do such as defined processes and consistent outputs.

“Our application, Pearlify™, has so many capabilities. It’s extremely flexible and adaptable, bringing a high level of intelligence to any company.

“We’re confident we can automate any business process that you have if you give us the right information. So your employees won’t have to do burdensome, data-heavy activities. They can be freed up to focus on value-adding tasks.”

Keith has more than 17 years of experience transforming businesses through AI and advanced technology.

He has implemented software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Oman and Mexico. Those solutions include logistics terminal operating systems that integrated with external financial and customs institutions, awarding government contracts.

Keith has also coded for the US Department of Defence, supporting national security.

Practical applications for AI

Led by Keith, Hutcheon Mearns can help clients to effectively apply AI to their processes.

For example, a company that takes six weeks and five employees to generate two proposals a month can go up to 20 monthly proposals.

AI operations manager Kirsty Copeland explained: “Our tool works in the background around performing various roles. That might be an HR, finance or engineering role. It learns through the information that it has access to.

“It can conduct research, write and assess company financial reports, even perform financial forecasting.”

Tailored and secure solutions

Hutcheon Mearns can also create bespoke solutions for clients with specific requirements while keeping information fully safe and secure.

Kirsty pointed out: “Every organisation can relax, knowing that while Pearlify™ is learning about their data, it’s not giving away any trade secrets to anyone else because the information is stored locally and it’s held safely.”

‘The time is now’

Passionate about the work they do, husband-and-wife team Keith and Kirsty urge businesses to embrace AI now.

For Keith, it’s a new method of problem solving. He said: “It allows you to quickly get from multiple questions to a response that is well thought out and very thorough.

Kirsty concluded: “AI is going to be a significant part of the future. To remain competitive, the time is now. It’s definitely worth the investment to get it right at the beginning.”

For more information on Hutcheon Mearns’ AI service, visit the company’s website.

