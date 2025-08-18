Black belt sisters open new taekwondo studio in Aberdeen

Taekwondo black belt sisters Niamh and Poppi Roberts have opened their own gym in Aberdeen.

Poppi, 23, and younger sister Niamh, 21, have used their own savings to open Icon Taekwondo, an offshoot of Icon Taekwondo Fife.

The new taekwondo studio in Palmerston Road is now open after 17 days of intense renovations.

Getting the dojo off the ground

Icon Taekwondo Aberdeen is part of a wider network with 200 members nationally and around 40 in Aberdeen.

The project was entirely self-funded, with the sisters investing £10,000 of their savings and receiving help from the Icon Taekwondo community.

Classes run three days a week for all ages, led by a small but dedicated coaching team.

“We aren’t nervous, just excited,” said Niamh.

“We’re confident in what we offer and proud to show it off. Opening day was more a sigh of relief than anything else.

“We run classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for all ages and levels.

“I’m the head instructor in Aberdeen, assisted by Matthew Thompson, an Aberdeen University student working towards his black belt.

“My sister is club co-ordinator overall and head coach at the national level, focusing on the competitive side and leading the adults class.”

Big ambitions for Icon Taekwondo

The sisters say transforming the former dance studio was a team effort involving members, coaches, parents, and friends from as far as Fife.

Around 120 square metres will be available for those interested in learning the historic Korean martial art.

With the new space, they are already looking ahead to major competitions and events.

Niamh explained: “It was all hands-on deck. Members, coaches, parents, and friends from Fife laid floors, painted walls, and helped transform the space.

“Taekwondo may be an individual sport, but the community is like a family, and that showed in the support we received.

“We’re training for the European Championships in Belgium next year, so having a dedicated space is essential.”

Growing the Sport in Aberdeen

Both Niamh and Poppi have trained in taekwondo for 17 years, at Icon Taekwondo Glenrothes.

Their aim is to grow the sport through collaboration rather than competition.

They believe taekwondo offers physical, mental, and social benefits to people of all ages and abilities.

“We always dreamed of running our own gym,” Niamh said.

“When the opportunity came, it was a risk – neither of us had business experience. But we love the sport and wanted to grow it in Aberdeen.

“We want to bring something slightly different, create new events like the Aberdeen Open, and work with all clubs, regardless of affiliation.

“Taekwondo builds confidence, self-esteem, and self-defence skills.

“Kids with autism, ADHD, or other challenges thrive here. It’s different from team sports because everyone participates equally.

“This sport has shaped who we are today.”