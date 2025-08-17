Inverness lifestyle coach Natalie brings laughter yoga to decluttering sessions

Inverness lifestyle coach Natalie Gilray has turned her passion into a profession, helping people through decluttering, coaching and laughter yoga.

The former healthcare worker decided to take on a new path in life after feeling burnt out after 25 years in the profession.

Four years ago she founded Natalie Gilray Coaching.

And she loves a giggle. In 2023 she hosted the first ever Laughing Championship in Scotland.

Natalie answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start Natalie Gilray Coaching?

I was burnt out and ready for a change.

Decluttering my own home made me feel lighter, calmer, and more in tune with myself.

Laughter yoga and life coaching helped me bring even more balance and joy to my life.

I realised I could combine these passions to help others transform their spaces and their wellbeing.

How did you get to where you are today?

Hard work, determination, passion and seeing the transformation in my clients.

I bring a trauma-informed approach to every session, helping people feel safe and supported.

I’m a proud Scot and love travelling across the Highlands and beyond to support clients in their homes, offices, and workspaces.

Laughter often features in my sessions, helping people release tension and enjoy the process.

Who helped you?

My family and friends have been super supportive, especially my husband.

Other local entrepreneurs helped me finally accept that I was an entrepreneur, after years of doubting myself.

Joining the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and attending their networking events has opened doors I couldn’t have reached alone.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Measure success by how much fun you’re having.

When I enjoy the journey and see positive change in others’ lives, I know I’m fully in alignment with my purpose.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve made plenty. One was trying to help everyone while letting imposter syndrome hold me back. Now I focus on the people I can really support.

What is your greatest achievement?

My son, Jamie, will always be my greatest achievement.

I’m proud of building a business that helps people reclaim their homes, offices, and workspaces, creating calmer, more organised environments.

Hosting the first-ever Scottish Laughing Championship in 2023 and representing Scotland at the World Laughing Championship last year.

Laughter yoga adds energy and joy to my decluttering work and coaching, making the process fun and transformative for clients.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

Being able to offer all areas of my business virtually gives more flexibility, reduces costs, and allows me to reach clients across the Highlands and beyond.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to help even more people.

I’m excited to create more retreats and workshops that offer deeper transformation and connection with nature.

I love delivering energising, fun, stress-busting laughter wellness sessions in workplaces.

I’d also like to see laughter yoga gain wider recognition in the North of Scotland, as an essential tool for mental and emotional health.