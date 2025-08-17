Inverness lifestyle coach Natalie brings laughter yoga to decluttering sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness lifestyle coach Natalie brings laughter yoga to decluttering sessions

From hosting Scotland’s first laughing championship to guiding clients through clutter, Natalie Gilray has found a unique niche.

Natalie Gilray helping clients declutter. Image: Natalie Gilray
By Dylan Lockhart

Inverness lifestyle coach Natalie Gilray has turned her passion into a profession, helping people through decluttering, coaching and laughter yoga.

The former healthcare worker decided to take on a new path in life after feeling burnt out after 25 years in the profession.

Four years ago she founded Natalie Gilray Coaching.

And she loves a giggle. In 2023 she hosted the first ever Laughing Championship in Scotland.

Natalie answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start Natalie Gilray Coaching?

I was burnt out and ready for a change.

Decluttering my own home made me feel lighter, calmer, and more in tune with myself.

Laughter yoga and life coaching helped me bring even more balance and joy to my life.

Natalie combines laughter and yoga to help her clients. Image: Natalie Gilray
I realised I could combine these passions to help others transform their spaces and their wellbeing.

How did you get to where you are today?

Hard work, determination, passion and seeing the transformation in my clients.

I bring a trauma-informed approach to every session, helping people feel safe and supported.

I’m a proud Scot and love travelling across the Highlands and beyond to support clients in their homes, offices, and workspaces.

Laughter often features in my sessions, helping people release tension and enjoy the process.

Who helped you?

My family and friends have been super supportive, especially my husband.

Other local entrepreneurs helped me finally accept that I was an entrepreneur, after years of doubting myself.

Joining the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and attending their networking events has opened doors I couldn’t have reached alone.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Measure success by how much fun you’re having.

Natalie Gilray approaching lifestyle coaching in an unique way. Image: Natalie Gilray
When I enjoy the journey and see positive change in others’ lives, I know I’m fully in alignment with my purpose.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve made plenty. One was trying to help everyone while letting imposter syndrome hold me back. Now I focus on the people I can really support.

What is your greatest achievement?

My son, Jamie, will always be my greatest achievement.

I’m proud of building a business that helps people reclaim their homes, offices, and workspaces, creating calmer, more organised environments.

Hosting the first-ever Scottish Laughing Championship in 2023 and representing Scotland at the World Laughing Championship last year.

Laughter yoga adds energy and joy to my decluttering work and coaching, making the process fun and transformative for clients.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

Being able to offer all areas of my business virtually gives more flexibility, reduces costs, and allows me to reach clients across the Highlands and beyond.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to help even more people.

I’m excited to create more retreats and workshops that offer deeper transformation and connection with nature.

Natalie Gilray coaches people to bring more order into their homes. Image: Natalie Gilray
I love delivering energising, fun, stress-busting laughter wellness sessions in workplaces.

I’d also like to see laughter yoga gain wider recognition in the North of Scotland, as an essential tool for mental and emotional health.

