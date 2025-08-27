Upcoming cHeRries Business Breakfast can help your organisation thrive amid disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upcoming cHeRries Business Breakfast can help your organisation thrive amid disruption

Learn from experts who have successfully led their organisations through periods of transformation.

Billy Jane Ramos
people gather at cHeRries Business Breakfast to tackle issues like organisational change
The best in the field of human resources will help you tackle the challenges of business upheavals.

The third cHeRries Business Breakfast is a must-attend for all businesses and HR teams who are facing change, whether as a result of disposals, acquisitions, redundancies or restructure.

Disruption comes in many forms. Unexpected global events, changing market conditions, technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviours can cause a shift in strategy for organisations.

They may consider gaining new resources, selling off assets, or reorganising operations to become more efficient or to align with new objectives.

All of these actions can position an organisation for success. But they can also bring about a slew of challenges, including an environment of uncertainty.

Decisions made during these times will significantly impact not just an organisation’s future but also the wellbeing of its employees.

To navigate these changes effectively, it’s important to have foresight and thoughtful plans. It’s also crucial to have a deep understanding of human dynamics to foster a culture that embraces change and encourages employees to adapt and innovate.

cHeRries can help you navigate organisational change

By attending the cHeRries Business Breakfast, you will gain insights into cultivating this kind of culture.

Titled People Challenges During Times of Organisational Change and Disruption, the event will feature a panel of legal, financial as well as mental health and wellbeing experts who will discuss what organisations should consider and prioritise during times of change.

They will guide you through the latest legal developments and trends, including the impact of the Employment Rights Bill.

They will also address how to effectively safeguard the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of your workforce. Tools that can be used to ensure that your people remain committed and motivated during business upheavals will also be discussed.

At the end of the event, there will be a facilitated Q&A session where delegates will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Shepherd and Wedderburn supports cHeRries

The cHeRries Business Breakfast will be held in association with Shepherd and Wedderburn, supported by IntrospeXion and RBC Brewin Dolphin.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is a leading Scottish-headquartered UK law firm, with offices across the UK.

It supports businesses on complex and innovative matters across a wide variety of industries – from energy and natural resources, real estate and financial services to food and drink, technology and rural businesses.

Shepherd and Wedderburn also has a significant number of private clients, for whom it offers a range of services, including succession and personal tax planning.

With lawyers who are immersed in the sectors in which they operate, Shepherd and Wedderburn’s hallmark is establishing long-standing relationships of trust, founded on legal advice and client service of the highest quality.

The company said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring and speaking at the cHeRries Business Breakfast and we look forward to what will be a great discussion on all the hot topic HR issues.”

Book your place now

cHeRries will hold its third Business Breakfast at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen on Wednesday September 24 2025 from 7.30am to 10am.

Tickets, which cost £25 each or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT), include breakfast and refreshments.

Visit cHeRries Business Breakfast’s website to secure your place today and learn how you can successfully navigate organisational change.

