Upcoming cHeRries Business Breakfast can help your organisation thrive amid disruption

The third cHeRries Business Breakfast is a must-attend for all businesses and HR teams who are facing change, whether as a result of disposals, acquisitions, redundancies or restructure.

Disruption comes in many forms. Unexpected global events, changing market conditions, technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviours can cause a shift in strategy for organisations.

They may consider gaining new resources, selling off assets, or reorganising operations to become more efficient or to align with new objectives.

All of these actions can position an organisation for success. But they can also bring about a slew of challenges, including an environment of uncertainty.

Decisions made during these times will significantly impact not just an organisation’s future but also the wellbeing of its employees.

To navigate these changes effectively, it’s important to have foresight and thoughtful plans. It’s also crucial to have a deep understanding of human dynamics to foster a culture that embraces change and encourages employees to adapt and innovate.

cHeRries can help you navigate organisational change

By attending the cHeRries Business Breakfast, you will gain insights into cultivating this kind of culture.

Titled People Challenges During Times of Organisational Change and Disruption, the event will feature a panel of legal, financial as well as mental health and wellbeing experts who will discuss what organisations should consider and prioritise during times of change.

They will guide you through the latest legal developments and trends, including the impact of the Employment Rights Bill.

They will also address how to effectively safeguard the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of your workforce. Tools that can be used to ensure that your people remain committed and motivated during business upheavals will also be discussed.

At the end of the event, there will be a facilitated Q&A session where delegates will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Shepherd and Wedderburn supports cHeRries

The cHeRries Business Breakfast will be held in association with Shepherd and Wedderburn, supported by IntrospeXion and RBC Brewin Dolphin.

Shepherd and Wedderburn is a leading Scottish-headquartered UK law firm, with offices across the UK.

It supports businesses on complex and innovative matters across a wide variety of industries – from energy and natural resources, real estate and financial services to food and drink, technology and rural businesses.

Shepherd and Wedderburn also has a significant number of private clients, for whom it offers a range of services, including succession and personal tax planning.

With lawyers who are immersed in the sectors in which they operate, Shepherd and Wedderburn’s hallmark is establishing long-standing relationships of trust, founded on legal advice and client service of the highest quality.

The company said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring and speaking at the cHeRries Business Breakfast and we look forward to what will be a great discussion on all the hot topic HR issues.”

Book your place now

cHeRries will hold its third Business Breakfast at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen on Wednesday September 24 2025 from 7.30am to 10am.

Tickets, which cost £25 each or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT), include breakfast and refreshments.

Visit cHeRries Business Breakfast’s website to secure your place today and learn how you can successfully navigate organisational change.