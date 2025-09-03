Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Andrew Knight to lead employment law session at Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Andrew Knight to lead employment law session at Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast

The event is a must attend for organisations undergoing change.

Charlotte Cairney
people mingling at cHeRries Business Breakfast
The cHeRries Business Breakfast is a unique opportunity for HR professionals and business leaders to discuss relevant issues.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with Shepherd and Wedderburn and supported by IntrospeXion and RBC Brewin Dolphin, returns on Wednesday September 24 2025 at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen.

Running from 7.30am to 10am, this highly anticipated morning brings together business leaders and professionals from across the north-east for thought-provoking discussion, networking and insight into some of the most pressing issues facing employers today.

This will be the third Business Breakfast in the cHeRries series, and it promises to be an engaging and informative session focused on key employment law issues in times of business change.

Against a backdrop of fiscal pressures in the North Sea, geopolitical instability, rapid advances in AI and wider economic uncertainty, businesses are being challenged like never before.

Many are turning to mergers, acquisitions, downsizing or restructuring to adapt and remain competitive, raising important questions about employment law and workforce management.

Times of change advice

Shepherd and Wedderburn, a leading Scottish-headquartered UK law firm with offices nationwide, is at the forefront of advising organisations navigating these complex changes.

Renowned for building long-standing relationships of trust with clients across industries as diverse as energy and natural resources, real estate, financial services, technology, food and drink, and rural business, the firm is recognised for its depth of sector knowledge and quality of legal advice.

Its expertise in employment law is particularly relevant at a time when workforce issues sit at the heart of organisational transformation.

Shepherd and Wedderburn partner, Andrew Knight, will deliver the keynote address at the breakfast session.

As part of the firm’s employment practice, Andrew advises clients across the full spectrum of employment law, from tribunal defence to the people aspects of mergers, acquisitions and restructuring.

With particular expertise in offshore energy, he is well-versed in helping businesses manage complex, high-stakes employment issues, often with an international dimension.

photo of Shepherd and Wedderburn partner, Andrew Knight who will discuss employment law at the upcoming cHeRries event
Andrew Knight is a partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Following Andrew’s address, Tricia Walker, a highly experienced employment law specialist at Shepherd and Wedderburn, will chair a panel discussion.

‘Engaging discussion’

Tricia regularly advises large employers in the energy sector on matters ranging from maternity rights and absence management to whistleblowing, discrimination and flexible working.

She also conducts her own advocacy and frequently represents clients before Employment Tribunals across the UK, giving her first-hand insight into the realities employers face when employment issues become litigious.

photo of Tricia Walker, Shepherd and Wedderburn's employment law specialist, who will discuss employment law at upcoming cHeRries event
Tricia Walker is an employment law specialist at Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Together, Andrew and Tricia will guide attendees through some of the most critical considerations for organisations in times of change, including:

  • How to balance legal obligations with business objectives in a way that aligns with risk appetite.
  • The role of trade unions and strategies for managing industrial relations effectively.
  • What to expect under the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill, and how businesses should prepare now if organisational change is on the horizon.

And much more.

Andrew and Tricia said: “We are very much looking forward to a morning of engaging discussion around issues which are, or ought to be, at the very top of business agendas. The cHeRries Business Breakfast series is going from strength to strength and we’re delighted to have been asked to be part of it.”

With tickets priced at just £25 per person or £225 for a table of 10 (plus VAT, including breakfast and refreshments), the cHeRries Business Breakfast is an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insight from leading experts, connect with peers, and come away better equipped to meet the challenges ahead.

Places are expected to fill quickly, so don’t miss out and secure your tickets today.

Conversation