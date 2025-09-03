Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Andrew Knight to lead employment law session at Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast

The cHeRries Business Breakfast, in association with Shepherd and Wedderburn and supported by IntrospeXion and RBC Brewin Dolphin, returns on Wednesday September 24 2025 at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen.

Running from 7.30am to 10am, this highly anticipated morning brings together business leaders and professionals from across the north-east for thought-provoking discussion, networking and insight into some of the most pressing issues facing employers today.

This will be the third Business Breakfast in the cHeRries series, and it promises to be an engaging and informative session focused on key employment law issues in times of business change.

Against a backdrop of fiscal pressures in the North Sea, geopolitical instability, rapid advances in AI and wider economic uncertainty, businesses are being challenged like never before.

Many are turning to mergers, acquisitions, downsizing or restructuring to adapt and remain competitive, raising important questions about employment law and workforce management.

Times of change advice

Shepherd and Wedderburn, a leading Scottish-headquartered UK law firm with offices nationwide, is at the forefront of advising organisations navigating these complex changes.

Renowned for building long-standing relationships of trust with clients across industries as diverse as energy and natural resources, real estate, financial services, technology, food and drink, and rural business, the firm is recognised for its depth of sector knowledge and quality of legal advice.

Its expertise in employment law is particularly relevant at a time when workforce issues sit at the heart of organisational transformation.

Shepherd and Wedderburn partner, Andrew Knight, will deliver the keynote address at the breakfast session.

As part of the firm’s employment practice, Andrew advises clients across the full spectrum of employment law, from tribunal defence to the people aspects of mergers, acquisitions and restructuring.

With particular expertise in offshore energy, he is well-versed in helping businesses manage complex, high-stakes employment issues, often with an international dimension.

Following Andrew’s address, Tricia Walker, a highly experienced employment law specialist at Shepherd and Wedderburn, will chair a panel discussion.

‘Engaging discussion’

Tricia regularly advises large employers in the energy sector on matters ranging from maternity rights and absence management to whistleblowing, discrimination and flexible working.

She also conducts her own advocacy and frequently represents clients before Employment Tribunals across the UK, giving her first-hand insight into the realities employers face when employment issues become litigious.

Together, Andrew and Tricia will guide attendees through some of the most critical considerations for organisations in times of change, including:

How to balance legal obligations with business objectives in a way that aligns with risk appetite.

The role of trade unions and strategies for managing industrial relations effectively.

What to expect under the forthcoming Employment Rights Bill, and how businesses should prepare now if organisational change is on the horizon.

And much more.

Andrew and Tricia said: “We are very much looking forward to a morning of engaging discussion around issues which are, or ought to be, at the very top of business agendas. The cHeRries Business Breakfast series is going from strength to strength and we’re delighted to have been asked to be part of it.”

With tickets priced at just £25 per person or £225 for a table of 10 (plus VAT, including breakfast and refreshments), the cHeRries Business Breakfast is an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insight from leading experts, connect with peers, and come away better equipped to meet the challenges ahead.

Places are expected to fill quickly, so don’t miss out and secure your tickets today.