More
Partnership Home Business

Shabnum Hanif to speak at upcoming Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast

The psychologist and managing director will be attending the breakfast and speaking on the event’s featured panel.

Natalie Jennings
Learn from experts who have successfully led their organisations through periods of transformation.
The third Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast is a must-attend for all businesses and HR teams who are facing change, whether as a result of disposals, acquisitions, redundancies or restructure.

Later this month, the cHeRries Business Breakfast returns to Aberdeen.

The focus of the breakfast is key considerations for businesses during times of organisational change.

Hear from a panel of legal, financial and mental health experts as they discuss the latest legal trends and developments  (and the impact of the Employment Rights Bill) and best practice on how to safeguard the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of your workforce during times of upheaval as well as the tools that can be used to motivate the workforce and ensure your people remain committed.

The event will conclude with a facilitated Q&A panel session where delegates will have the opportunity to ask questions (and are encouraged to submit questions in advance).

‘Opportunity to shine a light on psychological safety’

Shabnum is an accomplished psychologist with a unique blend of expertise, combining 15 years of executive leadership in the oil & energy sector with a robust background in psychology, psychotherapy and counselling.

Leveraging her psychological expertise, Shabnum transitioned from working in private hospitals to the energy industry in 2010, where she has excelled in director-level roles at leading companies in the energy industry.

Shabnum Hanif will speak at the cHeRries Business Breakfast. Image: Shabnum Hanif

Her unique perspective, bridging the gap between clinical practice and corporate leadership, allows her to offer insightful, strategic support to both individuals and organisations navigating the challenges of today’s fast-paced world.

After extensive experience in various clinical roles, Shabnum founded IntrospeXion.

IntrospeXion have a qualified team of psychologists who provide professional mental health and well-being support services to the corporate sector both onshore and offshore.

Whether addressing mental health in the workplace or guiding personal healing journeys, Shabnum is dedicated to building resilience, growth and well-being.

Shabnum said: “This cHeRries Breakfast is an opportunity to shine a light on psychological safety in the workplace.

“Change is inevitable but lasting success depends on how we protect and support our people through it.

“I urge leaders to place wellbeing at the heart of strategy if we want truly resilient organisations.”

Book your ticket now

cHeRries will hold its third Business Breakfast at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen on Wednesday September 24 2025 from 7.30am to 10am.

Tickets, which cost £25 each or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT), include breakfast and refreshments.

Visit cHeRries Business Breakfast’s website to secure your place today and learn how you can successfully navigate organisational change.

