Financial wellbeing in challenging times set to be a hot topic for Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast

The cHeRries Business Breakfast returns on Wednesday September 24 2025 at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen, in association with Shepherd and Wedderburn and supported by IntrospeXion and RBC Brewin Dolphin.

With a focus on ‘People Challenges During Times of Organisational Change and Disruption’, the event is a must-attend event for all businesses and HR Teams who are facing change whether as a result of restructuring processes, disposals/acquisitions or redundancies.

This will be the third Business Breakfast in the cHeRries series, and it promises to be an engaging and informative session focused on exploring the legal, financial and mental health and wellbeing challenges of organisational change.

Running from 7.30am to 10am, this highly anticipated morning brings together business leaders and professionals from across the north-east.

The panel of experts will guide you through the latest legal developments (including the changes expected under the Employment Rights Bill) and how to navigate through your process while reducing the risk of claims.

Alongside the panel sessions, the event will also feature a facilitated Q&A with the panelists. Delegates will have the opportunity to ask questions, with the submission of questions ahead of the event also encouraged.

‘Financial wellbeing can’t be ignored’

Discussions on how to effectively safeguard the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of your workforce during times of upheaval, and the tools that can be used to ensure that your people remain committed and motivated will be a strong focus.

Emma Cowley, wealth manager and head of financial wellbeing at RBC Brewin Dolphin will lead a fascinating session exploring what financial wellbeing is, and why it matters.

In her session titled ‘In challenging times, financial wellbeing can’t be ignored’, Emma will discuss:

Why financial wellbeing matters

Why employers should care

What you can do about it

In times of challenge and uncertainty, financial stress can affect overall wellbeing, engagement and productivity. This session explores what financial wellbeing is – and why it matters now more than ever.

Emma began her financial services career in 2005 at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and joined RBC Brewin Dolphin in 2014. She is a wealth manager and director in the London office providing a high level of service for her clients.

With a particular interest and specialism in financial wellbeing, Emma runs the RBC Brewin Dolphin financial wellbeing and education programme and is committed to helping others with their financial evolution through education and support.

“I’m thrilled to take part in the cHeRries Business Breakfast,” said Emma. “In today’s challenging market, supporting financial wellbeing isn’t a luxury — it’s a smart business decision.

“When we give people the tools and confidence to manage their money, we help them bring their best selves to work — and that benefits everyone. Financially confident employees are more engaged, productive, and better informed.”

