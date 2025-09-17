Financial wellbeing in challenging times set to be a hot topic for Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Business

Financial wellbeing in challenging times set to be a hot topic for Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast

Join RBC Brewin Dolphin’s Emma Cowley to explore why financial wellbeing is more important than ever.

Kelly Wilson
delegates-at-cherries-conference
The cHeRries Business Breakfast is a unique opportunity for HR professionals and business leaders to discuss relevant issues.

The cHeRries Business Breakfast returns on Wednesday September 24 2025 at the Marcliffe in Aberdeen, in association with Shepherd and Wedderburn and supported by IntrospeXion and RBC Brewin Dolphin.

With a focus on ‘People Challenges During Times of Organisational Change and Disruption’, the event is a must-attend event for all businesses and HR Teams who are facing change whether as a result of restructuring processes, disposals/acquisitions or redundancies.

This will be the third Business Breakfast in the cHeRries series, and it promises to be an engaging and informative session focused on exploring the legal, financial and mental health and wellbeing challenges of organisational change.

Running from 7.30am to 10am, this highly anticipated morning brings together business leaders and professionals from across the north-east.

The panel of experts will guide you through the latest legal developments (including the changes expected under the Employment Rights Bill) and how to navigate through your process while reducing the risk of claims.

Alongside the panel sessions, the event will also feature a facilitated Q&A with the panelists. Delegates will have the opportunity to ask questions, with the submission of questions ahead of the event also encouraged.

Emma-Cowley
Emma Cowley, wealth manager and head of financial wellbeing at RBC Brewin Dolphin

‘Financial wellbeing can’t be ignored’

Discussions on how to effectively safeguard the mental, physical and financial wellbeing of your workforce during times of upheaval, and the tools that can be used to ensure that your people remain committed and motivated will be a strong focus.

Emma Cowley, wealth manager and head of financial wellbeing at RBC Brewin Dolphin will lead a fascinating session exploring what financial wellbeing is, and why it matters.

In her session titled ‘In challenging times, financial wellbeing can’t be ignored’, Emma will discuss:

  • Why financial wellbeing matters
  • Why employers should care
  • What you can do about it

In times of challenge and uncertainty, financial stress can affect overall wellbeing, engagement and productivity. This session explores what financial wellbeing is – and why it matters now more than ever.

Emma began her financial services career in 2005 at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and joined RBC Brewin Dolphin in 2014.  She is a wealth manager and director in the London office providing a high level of service for her clients.

With a particular interest and specialism in financial wellbeing, Emma runs the RBC Brewin Dolphin financial wellbeing and education programme and is committed to helping others with their financial evolution through education and support.

Cherries-promo-graphic

“I’m thrilled to take part in the cHeRries Business Breakfast,” said Emma. “In today’s challenging market, supporting financial wellbeing isn’t a luxury — it’s a smart business decision.

“When we give people the tools and confidence to manage their money, we help them bring their best selves to work — and that benefits everyone. Financially confident employees are more engaged, productive, and better informed.”

Book your ticket now

With tickets priced at just £25 per person or £225 for a table of 10 (plus VAT, including breakfast and refreshments), the cHeRries Business Breakfast is an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insight from leading experts, connect with peers, and come away better equipped to meet the challenges ahead.

Places are limited so make sure you don’t miss out and secure your tickets today.