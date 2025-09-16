Fall in love with your brand new home this autumn at Park View at Midmill, Kintore, by Scotia Homes

Park View at Midmill, a thoughtfully designed development by Scotia Homes, is now welcoming visitors to its stunning 5-bedroom show home.

Open Thursday to Monday, from 10:30am to 5pm at 1 McEwen Circle, off School Road, AB51 0PN, this is your chance to explore the quality and comfort of homes that have already started to make this neighbourhood a sought-after address.

Phase one situated on the northern parcel offers a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, perfectly suited to first-time buyers, growing families, and those looking for a practical move. A range of unique incentives are available to support your move, including Part Exchange, deposit and mortgage contributions, interior design packages, all tailored to your needs. The experts will guide you through the process from start to finish ensuring every aspect is covered. Moving home has never been easier. Live the modern way and let Scotia unlock the door to your new home.

Small community, big green spaces

Despite its modest size, Park View has been designed with community in mind. A generous open green space in the centre of the development offers residents a sense of calm, plenty of room for children to play, and space to enjoy outdoor activities right on your doorstep. Living here means being part of a close-knit neighbourhood while enjoying the benefits of a thoughtfully landscaped environment.

Award-winning Site Manager Fraser Stephen notes the care that has gone into every aspect of the development: “From the choice of materials to the craftsmanship on site, we’ve taken great care to ensure every home at Park View is built to the highest standard. It’s a development we’re proud of, and I’d encourage people to come and see the quality for themselves.” Lynne Begbie, Sales & Marketing Manager, adds: “We wanted to create something special in the heart of Kintore, contributing to the already thriving community, combining elegance, space and practical living, with our customers at the heart of what we do. We are delighted to introduce Park View at Midmill by Scotia Homes.”

Countryside living with city convenience

Kintore itself adds further appeal. Residents enjoy a self-sufficient village with shops, schools, and services all within easy reach. At the same time, Park View’s location provides excellent access to Aberdeen, ideal for commuters or anyone seeking a balance between rural charm and city convenience. The development is well connected by road and public transport, making travel straightforward while still providing a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle.

Every home at Park View is built to a high standard, featuring contemporary layouts, generous living spaces, and energy-efficient specifications designed to reduce household bills. Spacious kitchens, bright living areas, and well-planned bedrooms combine functionality with style, creating homes that are ready for families to move into and enjoy from day one.

Visiting the show home is the best way to experience the quality of Park View firsthand. Step inside to see the finishes, layouts, and design features that make these homes stand out, and get a real sense of what life in this new community could be like. With phase one proving to be popular already, secure your dream home now with homes ready to move into this year.

Park View in Kintore offers a rare combination: a friendly development, beautifully landscaped green spaces, easy access to the city, and hassle-free moving with Part Exchange. Whether you’re seeking your first home, a family upgrade, or a stress-free relocation, Park View provides a welcoming setting and a bright future.

Book your visit to the show home today and see why Park View is the ideal place to call home.