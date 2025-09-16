Fall in love with your brand new home this autumn at Park View at Midmill, Kintore, by Scotia Homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fall in love with your brand new home this autumn at Park View at Midmill, Kintore, by Scotia Homes

A vibrant new community has arrived in Kintore, offering a unique blend of modern living, convenience, and green space.

In partnership with Scotia Homes
The show home at Park View at Midmill is now open.
Park View at Midmill, a thoughtfully designed development by Scotia Homes, is now welcoming visitors to its stunning 5-bedroom show home.

Open Thursday to Monday, from 10:30am to 5pm at 1 McEwen Circle, off School Road, AB51 0PN, this is your chance to explore the quality and comfort of homes that have already started to make this neighbourhood a sought-after address.

Phase one situated on the northern parcel offers a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, perfectly suited to first-time buyers, growing families, and those looking for a practical move. A range of unique incentives are available to support your move, including Part Exchange, deposit and mortgage contributions, interior design packages, all tailored to your needs. The experts will guide you through the process from start to finish ensuring every aspect is covered. Moving home has never been easier.  Live the modern way and let Scotia unlock the door to your new home.

Small community, big green spaces

Despite its modest size, Park View has been designed with community in mind. A generous open green space in the centre of the development offers residents a sense of calm, plenty of room for children to play, and space to enjoy outdoor activities right on your doorstep. Living here means being part of a close-knit neighbourhood while enjoying the benefits of a thoughtfully landscaped environment.

Award-winning Site Manager Fraser Stephen notes the care that has gone into every aspect of the development: “From the choice of materials to the craftsmanship on site, we’ve taken great care to ensure every home at Park View is built to the highest standard. It’s a development we’re proud of, and I’d encourage people to come and see the quality for themselves.” Lynne Begbie, Sales & Marketing Manager, adds: “We wanted to create something special in the heart of Kintore, contributing to the already thriving community, combining elegance, space and practical living, with our customers at the heart of what we do.  We are delighted to introduce Park View at Midmill by Scotia Homes.”

Countryside living with city convenience

Find luxury at Park View at Midmill.

Kintore itself adds further appeal. Residents enjoy a self-sufficient village with shops, schools, and services all within easy reach. At the same time, Park View’s location provides excellent access to Aberdeen, ideal for commuters or anyone seeking a balance between rural charm and city convenience. The development is well connected by road and public transport, making travel straightforward while still providing a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle.

Every home at Park View is built to a high standard, featuring contemporary layouts, generous living spaces, and energy-efficient specifications designed to reduce household bills. Spacious kitchens, bright living areas, and well-planned bedrooms combine functionality with style, creating homes that are ready for families to move into and enjoy from day one.

Spacious and comfortable living can be find in every Scotia Home.

Visiting the show home is the best way to experience the quality of Park View firsthand. Step inside to see the finishes, layouts, and design features that make these homes stand out, and get a real sense of what life in this new community could be like. With phase one proving to be popular already, secure your dream home now with homes ready to move into this year.

Park View in Kintore offers a rare combination: a friendly development, beautifully landscaped green spaces, easy access to the city, and hassle-free moving with Part Exchange. Whether you’re seeking your first home, a family upgrade, or a stress-free relocation, Park View provides a welcoming setting and a bright future.

Book your visit to the show home today and see why Park View is the ideal place to call home.

