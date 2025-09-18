Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley in Aberdeen – ‘female empowerment at its best’ 

“So what business are you starting tomorrow?” was how the conversation with my friend went after leaving Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

We had just been to a talk by the formidable female founders Jamie Genevieve and Grace Beverley and we were ready to take on the world.

Down-to-earth and with a wicked sense of humour, Jamie told the packed audience how she went from working at a makeup counter in Debenhams in Glasgow to owning her multi-million-pound make-up range, Vieve.

Jamie Genevieve: ‘Go out of your comfort zone’

At the heart of Jamie’s success, she says, was pushing herself out of her comfort zone to create online make-up tutorials.

“I was so nervous but I was pushing myself through this really uncomfortable growth zone,” says Jamie, who dropped out of school to work full-time in Lush before forging her amazing career in the make-up world.

“That’s the thing, when you’re comfortable you can just stay put and it’s comfy and it’s easym but for great things to happen you have to stretch yourself and do things that are uncomfortable.”

Grace Beverley: ‘We need to get angry about it’

Refreshingly candid, Grace, from London, spoke about how she started out by selling e-books from her student digs at Oxford.

Before graduating, Grace made £7 million, which led to her setting up four companies including TALA, an ethical activewear brand and Shreddy, a tech-powered fitness platform.

Claps rang out across the Music Hall when Grace highlighted some of the challenges facing female founders especially in terms of securing funding to get their businesses off the ground.

“About 2% of venture capital funding worldwide, it mostly fluctuates below 2% in the UK, goes to female founding companies,” Grace told the audience.

“When I started an AI company last year, the chances of us raising funding decreased by 81.5% just by adding me as a founder so it’s pretty depressing.

“And that means that when you’re walking into those rooms, you’re going to be walking out with nothing.

“So for the large majority of female founders, it’s pretty stark and bleak out there.

“It’s really terrible and we need to shout about it, we need to talk about it and to get angry about it.”

Jamie Genevieve: ‘The guy laughed me out the door’

In the Q&A-style chat led by interviewer Ryan Crighton from Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Jamie also spoke about some of the barriers she’s overcome as a female founder starting out.

“There was a service in Glasgow that was like a Business Gateway Centre and I booked an appointment to go and talk about my business idea which was my name but it was also my make-up line,” says Jamie.

“The guy pretty much laughed me out the door, he was like ‘Why are you trademarking your name?’.

“He was so unhelpful and made me feel so stupid at the time.

“Maybe a different type of person would’ve taken that kick and would just leave it.

“I think that has changed hugely since then.”

So what did I think?

It’s impossible not to be in awe of Jamie and Grace, two tenacious entrepreneurs who haven’t just broken through the glass ceiling, they’ve obliterated it.

And while there’s clearly still a long way to go, women like Jamie and Grace are female founders who are blazing a trail for businesswomen of the future.