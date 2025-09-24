Wine and dine through Aberdeen this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wine and dine through Aberdeen this Christmas

It's never too early to start thinking about your next holiday night out

Presented by businesses in Scotland
To go with story by Natalie Jennings . Christmas wine and dine Aberdeen listicle Picture shows; Christmas wine and dine. NA. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; Unknown
As the air gets cooler and the months on the calendar fly by, the holiday season will be here before you know it. Are you ready to wine and dine your way through Aberdeen this Christmas?

Your festive foodie spots this holiday season

From classic pub grub to world flavours, Aberdeen and the surrounding area is quickly becoming heralded as one of Scotland’s most delicious dining destinations.

This Christmas, wine and dine your way through Aberdeen and celebrate with a meal to remember. Here’s our pick of five festive foodie spots to add to your list this holiday season:

The Parkway Inn

Nestled in the heart of Bridge Of Don, The Parkway Inn is your ultimate destination for good times, great drinks, and unforgettable memories.

As the festive season approaches, it’s the perfect time to gather with friends and family for delicious food, warm hospitality, and memorable celebrations. Two local favourites – The Parkway Inn and Mythri Indian Restaurant – are ready to make your Christmas get-togethers extra special.

At The Parkway Inn, you’ll find a welcoming atmosphere ideal for festive catch-ups. Whether it’s a hearty meal with loved ones, a few drinks to toast the season, or a cosy evening soaking up the lively pub spirit, The Parkway has it all. With tasty dishes, friendly staff, and plenty of festive cheer, it’s the perfect place to relax and celebrate.

For something with a vibrant twist, Mythri Indian Restaurant offers mouth-watering dishes rich with authentic flavours and spices. From family gatherings to Christmas nights out with colleagues, Mythri promises a feast to remember.

https://www.mythri.co.uk/

The festive menu runs from 24th November to 24th December, with a special Christmas menu on the 25th, book now so you don’t miss out!

Book your festive meal or night out at The Parkway Inn today

Make it a Christmas to remember with a feast at Mythri Indian Restaurant.

Koi Thai

Koi Thai is a stylish new restaurant in the heart of Aberdeen’s Rosemount area.

In the heart of Rosemount enjoy some authentic Thai fine dining that is locally and independently family-run.

This festive season, whether it be a sit-in meal in its stylish restaurant evoking the bustling nightlife with real taste of Thailand, or from the comfort of your home, Koi Thai provides freshly cooked dishes.

This holiday season, give it a go if you are real fan of authentic Thai food. And now, Koi Tai is also serving authentic Bangkok street food too!

Try an authentic taste of Thailand this Christmas at Koi Thai

Lahore Karahi

To go with story by Natalie Jennings . Christmas wine and dine Aberdeen Picture shows; Lahore Karahi. Lahore Karahi. Supplied by Lahore Karahi Date; 19/09/2025

Lahore Karahi is a culinary delight that encapsulates the essence of Pakistani cuisine. This iconic dish hails from the vibrant city of Lahore, renowned for its rich food culture. Prepared in a traditional wok-like pan called a “karahi,” it features succulent pieces of meat, typically chicken or mutton, cooked with a medley of aromatic spices, tomatoes, and green chilies.

The key to its unparalleled flavour lies in the technique of slow-cooking, allowing the spices to meld and infuse the meat with their essence. Garnished with fresh coriander and served with naan or steamed rice, Lahore Karahi is a mouth watering symphony of flavours, a must-try for any food enthusiast.

Treat yourself to a festive meal at Lahore Karahi

Rishi’s Indian Aroma Aberdeen

Festive flavours await at Rishi’s Indian Aroma this Christmas.

Situated on Aberdeen’s bustling George Street, Rishi’s Indian Aroma has built a reputation as one of the city’s go-to destinations for authentic Indian cuisine. Known for combining the richness of traditional recipes with a contemporary twist, the restaurant offers an extensive menu featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian (halal) dishes to suit every palate.

Rishi’s holds a special place in Aberdeen’s dining scene as the first restaurant to introduce the iconic South Indian dosa to the city – a dish it is still celebrated for today. Alongside its famous dosas, guests can enjoy a wide variety of freshly prepared North and South Indian favourites, all crafted with flavour and care.

The restaurant’s bright and modern setting makes it a popular choice for family gatherings, celebrations, and relaxed nights out. For those who prefer to dine at home, takeaway and delivery services are also available.

This Christmas Day, Rishi’s Indian Aroma will be opening its doors from 12-7:30pm, inviting guests to celebrate the festive season with a special Christmas menu, served alongside its full à la carte selection. With authentic Indian flavours at the heart of the experience, it promises to be a festive feast to remember.

Book your table for a festive feast at Rishis.

The Tolbooth Stonehaven

Located on the northern harbour wall in Stonehaven and enjoying stunning views across the picturesque harbour, sits one of Scotland’s best seafood restaurants.

Enjoy proper seafood this Christmas at The Tolbooth. Treat yourself to fresh flavours and great company in a lovely setting.

It’s never too early to make festive plans with loved ones. For reservations call today or book online. Enjoy the special Christmas menu (two or three courses) with local seafood, sumptuous mains and delightful desserts, available 25 November – 21 December. Gift vouchers available.

Learn more or make a reservation at the Tolbooth Stonehaven today

