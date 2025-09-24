Wine and dine through Aberdeen this Christmas

As the air gets cooler and the months on the calendar fly by, the holiday season will be here before you know it. Are you ready to wine and dine your way through Aberdeen this Christmas?

Your festive foodie spots this holiday season

From classic pub grub to world flavours, Aberdeen and the surrounding area is quickly becoming heralded as one of Scotland’s most delicious dining destinations.

This Christmas, wine and dine your way through Aberdeen and celebrate with a meal to remember. Here’s our pick of five festive foodie spots to add to your list this holiday season:

The Parkway Inn

As the festive season approaches, it’s the perfect time to gather with friends and family for delicious food, warm hospitality, and memorable celebrations. Two local favourites – The Parkway Inn and Mythri Indian Restaurant – are ready to make your Christmas get-togethers extra special.

At The Parkway Inn, you’ll find a welcoming atmosphere ideal for festive catch-ups. Whether it’s a hearty meal with loved ones, a few drinks to toast the season, or a cosy evening soaking up the lively pub spirit, The Parkway has it all. With tasty dishes, friendly staff, and plenty of festive cheer, it’s the perfect place to relax and celebrate.

For something with a vibrant twist, Mythri Indian Restaurant offers mouth-watering dishes rich with authentic flavours and spices. From family gatherings to Christmas nights out with colleagues, Mythri promises a feast to remember.

The festive menu runs from 24th November to 24th December, with a special Christmas menu on the 25th, book now so you don’t miss out!

Koi Thai

In the heart of Rosemount enjoy some authentic Thai fine dining that is locally and independently family-run.

This festive season, whether it be a sit-in meal in its stylish restaurant evoking the bustling nightlife with real taste of Thailand, or from the comfort of your home, Koi Thai provides freshly cooked dishes.

This holiday season, give it a go if you are real fan of authentic Thai food. And now, Koi Tai is also serving authentic Bangkok street food too!

Lahore Karahi

Lahore Karahi is a culinary delight that encapsulates the essence of Pakistani cuisine. This iconic dish hails from the vibrant city of Lahore, renowned for its rich food culture. Prepared in a traditional wok-like pan called a “karahi,” it features succulent pieces of meat, typically chicken or mutton, cooked with a medley of aromatic spices, tomatoes, and green chilies.

The key to its unparalleled flavour lies in the technique of slow-cooking, allowing the spices to meld and infuse the meat with their essence. Garnished with fresh coriander and served with naan or steamed rice, Lahore Karahi is a mouth watering symphony of flavours, a must-try for any food enthusiast.

Rishi’s Indian Aroma Aberdeen

Situated on Aberdeen’s bustling George Street, Rishi’s Indian Aroma has built a reputation as one of the city’s go-to destinations for authentic Indian cuisine. Known for combining the richness of traditional recipes with a contemporary twist, the restaurant offers an extensive menu featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian (halal) dishes to suit every palate.

Rishi’s holds a special place in Aberdeen’s dining scene as the first restaurant to introduce the iconic South Indian dosa to the city – a dish it is still celebrated for today. Alongside its famous dosas, guests can enjoy a wide variety of freshly prepared North and South Indian favourites, all crafted with flavour and care.

The restaurant’s bright and modern setting makes it a popular choice for family gatherings, celebrations, and relaxed nights out. For those who prefer to dine at home, takeaway and delivery services are also available.

This Christmas Day, Rishi’s Indian Aroma will be opening its doors from 12-7:30pm, inviting guests to celebrate the festive season with a special Christmas menu, served alongside its full à la carte selection. With authentic Indian flavours at the heart of the experience, it promises to be a festive feast to remember.

The Tolbooth Stonehaven

Enjoy proper seafood this Christmas at The Tolbooth. Treat yourself to fresh flavours and great company in a lovely setting.

It’s never too early to make festive plans with loved ones. For reservations call today or book online. Enjoy the special Christmas menu (two or three courses) with local seafood, sumptuous mains and delightful desserts, available 25 November – 21 December. Gift vouchers available.

