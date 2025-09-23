Investors buying forests responsibly but government process holds back planting

David Robertson, Investment & Business Development Director at Scottish Woodlands Ltd, discusses the issues surrounding private investment in forest estates.

The sale of a large Scottish forest estate to an investment group was reported in the media at the end of the summer.

Predictably, the headlines were followed by howls of protest from land reform campaigners and community organisations. Their argument is simple: forestry investors are driving up land prices, putting ownership out of reach for local people.

That is a very narrow view of what is a much wider picture. Yes, sales of large forest estates for eye-watering prices grab headlines, but Scotland is not a closed shop run by private forestry investors. We already have vast areas of publicly-owned forests, managed for the people by Forestry and Land Scotland.

These forests are open to everyone: for recreation, health, education, and community use. They are not “community-owned” in the strictest sense, but they belong to all of us, the people of Scotland, and, along with over one million hectares of privately-owned forests in Scotland, remain freely accessible. They are used by dog walkers, cyclists, bird-watchers, hikers, and many others. And lest we forget, people love trees – according to a survey by polling company YouGov in May, more than 90% of the British public support planting more trees as a means of fighting climate change.

So when it comes to private sales of large forest estates, eye-catching prices only tell part of the story. Investors don’t simply throw money at land; they make considered financial assessments of current and future values. And right now, those fundamentals point one way: forestry is a strong, growing sector with good long-term prospects.

So why are Scottish forest values rising? One word: timber.

Demand for timber is growing – especially from the construction industry – and both local and global supply is limited. Unlike many commodities, you can’t just increase production of wood when the market calls for it. Even faster-growing conifer trees like Sitka spruce – the bedrock of Scotland’s £1 billion forestry industry – need around 35-40 years before they are ready to harvest.

That means much of the timber being harvested today was planted in the 1980s, an era when planting rates were far higher than now. We should acknowledge some mistakes were made then, but should also be grateful to the policymakers and forestry workers of that generation, because their foresight is feeding our economy today.

And the demand for timber is not just about economics. Timber is part of the solution to climate change. While most industries pump out greenhouse gases, forestry works in reverse – trees absorb carbon dioxide, store it in their wood, and return oxygen to the atmosphere. When trees are harvested responsibly, that carbon remains locked away in timber products: homes, furniture, fencing, decking, pallets and much more.

It’s no surprise then that the World Bank predicts global demand for timber could increase up to fourfold by 2050. Investors can see the trajectory. They know forestry provides both returns and economic and environmental resilience.

Good returns are likely because of rising timber prices, reflecting the high and growing demand – and resilience because these funds are allowing the UK to meet more of its own timber supply needs. They are creating green jobs and storing carbon in the UK and reducing our requirement to offshore our timber demands. Forestry is carbon capture and storage in action, a far cheaper alternative than pumping and storing greenhouse gases underground.

But why are we seeing investors looking to buy existing forests, rather than planting new ones? Put simply, despite all the benefits it delivers for the environment, economy and people, Scotland’s woodland creation system isn’t working well. It is slow, bureaucratic and increasingly the lack of certainty of outcomes makes it hostile to investment.

Both UK and Scottish Government figures confirm it: we have repeatedly failed to hit even modest tree planting targets, and after a spike in 2023-24, where woodland creation reached a modern-day high, there was a steep drop in 2024-25.

In 2023-24, Scotland planted just over 15,000 hectares of new woodland – still shy of the 18,000-hectare annual target, but a positive result nonetheless.

However, this represented a ‘bow wave’ of planting fuelled by the Scottish Government announcement that the woodland creation was to be cut, and cut hard. The concerns about reduced funding, and a resulting lack of confidence, saw that 15,000 figure fall to just over 8,000 in 2024-25 – and an embarrassing failure to spend the reduced grant funding pot.

The approvals process for new woodland creation can drag on for years, so potential investors face a stark choice: risk uncertainty by trying to plant new forests, or buy an established one when it comes onto the market. Faced with that choice they often plump for certainty.

When it comes to new planting we are still shackled by bureaucracy and indecision. That costs us dearly through lost investment, lost jobs, and lost opportunities to both soak up and lock up carbon and create a truly green rural economy.

Let’s be clear: investors are not the problem. They are responding rationally to the market, making financial judgements, and backing a sector with strong fundamentals. The real problem is a Scottish system that makes it harder to plant trees than to protest about them. Forestry can work with tough rules – what it can’t work with are rules that change depending on who is in the room.

Scotland now faces a choice. We can embrace forestry as an engine of rural renewal – creating jobs, attracting capital, and supporting the shift towards a greener future – or we can continue to dither, see planting rates stagnate – and watch opportunity pass us by.

If we fail, the 2020s will be remembered not as the decade when Scotland seized the chance to build a greener, more prosperous countryside and to develop a £1 billion industry employing well over 30,000 people – but as the decade when that opportunity was well and truly squandered.

