Major new projects move ahead at Peterhead

Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) is investing in a range of new projects across the wide range of maritime sectors that it supports in line with changing market demands.

New facility “a milestone”

A study for the Peterhead Energy Transition Forum, which PPA leads, published in June, highlighted the fact that 800 jobs will be created in the area every year for the next decade as £1 billion is spent to support the energy transition.

The first significant investment stems from a partnership between the Port and Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL), with 14,000 sq m of land at Smith Embankment and access to Smith Quay being leased.

MDL plans to invest over £12 million over the next three years at the new Peterhead Energy Service Base, which will provide handling and storage services for power cables and mooring lines destined for new offshore wind developments.

The multipurpose facility will also be used as MDL marine operations base and will host its portable flex-lay technology for offshore deployment, as well as project management and engineering services for managing vessel mobilisations – consolidating the company’s 25-year presence in the town since its inception.

Graeme Reid, CEO of Peterhead Port Authority, said: “The collaboration with MDL is a proud moment for Peterhead and a testament to the strength of our local supply chain and potential of our local community. By welcoming this new facility, which will take advantage of the Port’s fantastic existing and planned infrastructure, we’re not only supporting the future of offshore energy but also creating meaningful opportunities for local people and businesses.

“It’s about building a sustainable future together – one that keeps Peterhead at the heart of innovation while staying true to our roots as a hardworking, forward-looking port town.”

Derek Smith, CEO of MDL, said: “This new Peterhead facility is a milestone in MDL’s journey – purpose-built to support the energy transition, but with immediate value for today’s operations. With direct access to the quayside, it strengthens our ability to offer turnkey support to offshore contractors and operators, through a central hub for equipment preparation, servicing and support.

“As offshore wind activity ramps up, the sector will need dependable partners with the track record and knowhow to support every phase of the project lifecycle – from construction through to ongoing field operations .”

PPA is in the final stages of design and consenting for an 80m extension to Smith Quay, increasing the length to 200m and allowing a far greater flexibility for vessels berthing in the future. The project will also result in 5,000 sq m of land reclamation. Final investment decision is expected early in 2026, with the project commencing immediately, and completion due for late 2027.

As this development alters the look of Smith Embankment, at the northern end of the Port there will also be change on either side of the Fish Market. PPA is currently seeking interest in the rental of six modern fish processing units at the former Mapco facility at Gerries Yard, which will be available in early 2026.

They will replace the units currently provided at Albert Street and Volum Street, which will be cleared in due course. No specific use has been identified for this site, however the Port recognises that this is an excellent location for a large-scale processor to establish a state-of-the-art facility.

PPA chief financial officer Stephen Paterson explained: “This is a major upgrade to small-scale processing facilities at the port, in line with the modernisation that has taken place with the construction of the new fish market and the huge investment in the harbour itself to give vessels access 24-7-365.”

The Port has also appointed a new Fishing Business Unit Manager as it prepares to implement the electronic auction within the Fish Market next year.

Marshall Birnie will take up the role which has a set of primary key responsibilities focused on the e-auction and secondary duties that reflect the traditional management of the fish market.

The PPA Board decided in December last year to proceed with the e-auction in place of the traditional shout auction, and Belgian firm Aucxis, which has extensive experience of providing e-auction platforms, was chosen to bring in its KOSMOS system.

It is anticipated that the system will be introduced in the spring of 2026.”

How the MDL office will look. Image courtesy of MDL