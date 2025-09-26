Major new projects move ahead at Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major new projects move ahead at Peterhead

New investment positions Peterhead Port Authority at the forefront of regional economic growth.

Presented by Peterhead Port Authority
Render of the planned new Peterhead Energy Service Base. Image courtesy of MDL
Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) is investing in a range of new projects across the wide range of maritime sectors that it supports in line with changing market demands.

New facility “a milestone”

A study for the Peterhead Energy Transition Forum, which PPA leads, published in June, highlighted the fact that 800 jobs will be created in the area every year for the next decade as £1 billion is spent to support the energy transition.

The first significant investment stems from a partnership between the Port and Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL), with 14,000 sq m  of land at Smith Embankment and access to Smith Quay being leased.

MDL plans to invest over £12 million over the next three years at the new Peterhead Energy Service Base, which will provide handling and storage services for power cables and mooring lines destined for new offshore wind developments.

The multipurpose facility will also be used as MDL marine operations base and will host its portable flex-lay technology for offshore deployment, as well as project management and engineering services for managing vessel mobilisations – consolidating the company’s 25-year presence in the town since its inception.

Graeme Reid, CEO of Peterhead Port Authority, said: “The collaboration with MDL is a proud moment for Peterhead and a testament to the strength of our local supply chain and potential of our local community. By welcoming this new facility, which will take advantage of the Port’s fantastic existing and planned infrastructure, we’re not only supporting the future of offshore energy but also creating meaningful opportunities for local people and businesses.

“It’s about building a sustainable future together – one that keeps Peterhead at the heart of innovation while staying true to our roots as a hardworking, forward-looking port town.”

Derek Smith, CEO of MDL, said: “This new Peterhead facility is a milestone in MDL’s journey – purpose-built to support the energy transition, but with immediate value for today’s operations. With direct access to the quayside, it strengthens our ability to offer turnkey support to offshore contractors and operators, through a central hub for equipment preparation, servicing and support.

“As offshore wind activity ramps up, the sector will need dependable partners with the track record and knowhow to support every phase of the project lifecycle – from construction through to ongoing field operations .”

PPA is in the final stages of design and consenting for an 80m extension to Smith Quay, increasing the length to 200m and allowing a far greater flexibility for vessels berthing in the future. The project will also result in 5,000 sq m of land reclamation. Final investment decision is expected early in 2026, with the project commencing immediately, and completion due for late 2027.

As this development alters the look of Smith Embankment, at the northern end of the Port there will also be change on either side of the Fish Market. PPA is currently seeking interest in the rental of six modern fish processing units at the former Mapco facility at Gerries Yard, which will be available in early 2026.

They will replace the units currently provided at Albert Street and Volum Street, which will be cleared in due course. No specific use has been identified for this site, however the Port recognises that this is an excellent location for a large-scale processor to establish a state-of-the-art facility.

PPA chief financial officer Stephen Paterson explained: “This is a major upgrade to small-scale processing facilities at the port, in line with the modernisation that has taken place with the construction of the new fish market and the huge investment in the harbour itself to give vessels access 24-7-365.”

The Port has also appointed a new Fishing Business Unit Manager as it prepares to implement the electronic auction within the Fish Market next year.

Marshall Birnie will take up the role which has a set of primary key responsibilities focused on the e-auction and secondary duties that reflect the traditional management of the fish market.

The PPA Board decided in December last year to proceed with the e-auction in place of the traditional shout auction, and Belgian firm Aucxis, which has extensive experience of providing e-auction platforms, was chosen to bring in its KOSMOS system.

It is anticipated that the system will be introduced in the spring of 2026.”

Learn more by visiting Peterhead Port Authority’s website today

How the MDL office will look. Image courtesy of MDL

 

