How Welsh & Taylor Wealth is redefining financial advice and helping clients save over £650,000 a year

Welsh & Taylor Wealth has officially broken free from the constraints of restricted advice – and the results speak for themselves.

Now fully independent and directly authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, the Aberdeen-based firm is delivering a new era of financial advice and planning: transparent, proactive, and built entirely around the client.

The move is forecasted to save clients over £650,000 in annual fees, with further savings expected as more portfolios transition away from legacy charging structures.

“Far too many people are stuck in outdated advice models, paying high fees for limited service,” says Taylor. “Going independent allows us to give clients the clarity, control and value they deserve, with advice built entirely around their goals.”

One new client in her mid-60s had been with the same adviser for years under a restricted model. Her portfolio hadn’t been reviewed in years, her drawdown strategy was non-existent, and communication was sporadic – unless she chased it.

“I didn’t retire to be forgotten,” she told the team. “I wanted clarity, simplicity, and to know my money was working for me, not just someone else.”

Welsh & Taylor Wealth rebuilt her pension from the ground up. No product bias. No legacy restrictions. Just a globally diversified portfolio tailored to her lifestyle and goals. Her annual charges dropped by over £10,000, and she now receives regular reviews, clear communication, and a strategy that reflects her values.

The impact? Two holidays booked, gifts to grandchildren, and peace of mind restored.

“It’s not just about the money saved,” she said. “It’s about feeling seen. I sleep better. I spend better. And I finally feel like my retirement is mine.”

With over 240 five-star reviews and a growing national client base, Welsh & Taylor Wealth is proving that better advice doesn’t have to cost more. Their seven-strong team – three advisers and four experienced support staff – is combining deep expertise with modern tools to deliver faster insights and sharper strategies.

Inheritance Tax: A wake-up call for pension holders

A major shift is coming. Under proposed government changes, unused pension funds may soon be included in the value of an estate for inheritance tax purposes – meaning families could face significant tax bills on money they thought was protected.

And it’s not just the ultra-wealthy who need to act. Many clients with large pension pots – especially those under age 75 – who previously assumed they were safe from inheritance tax are now at risk.

Welsh & Taylor Wealth is already helping clients restructure their retirement and estate plans to minimise exposure and ensure wealth is passed on efficiently.

“It’s not just about protecting assets,” says Welsh. “It’s about aligning your wealth with the life you want to live. Whether that means early retirement, supporting your children, or creating a lasting legacy, careful planning ensures those ambitions are achieved without unnecessary tax burdens.”

Those Pension Guys: Knowledge without the jargon

To make financial planning more accessible, Welsh & Taylor Wealth has launched a new podcast – Those Pension Guys – tackling pensions, investments and legacy planning in plain English. Early episodes explore frustrations with legacy advice models and the firm’s journey to independence, with future content focused on helping people take control of their financial future.

Welsh & Taylor Wealth is building a model of financial advice that feels different. Independent. Transparent. Rooted in expertise and built for real life. For clients, that means clarity, confidence and control – and a future that finally feels like their own.

To find out more, head over to Welsh & Taylor Wealth’s website or tune into Those Pension Guys wherever you get your podcasts.

Welsh & Taylor Wealth is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up, and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is not a guide to future returns. The tax treatment of investments depends on your individual circumstances and may change in the future. Any examples are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute advice. You should seek personalised financial advice before taking any action. Rate of tax, tax benefits and allowances are based on current legislation and HMRC practice and depend on personal circumstances. These may change and are not guaranteed.