Partnership Home Business

Cheers to Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2025: Autumn edition

Raise a toast and celebrate the local talent crafting cocktails across the Granite City

In partnership with Aberdeen Cocktail Week
Here's what you need to know about Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2025: Autumn edition.
With over 27 venues, dozens of bartenders and 72 deliciously inviting tipples to try, Aberdeen Cocktail Week is back. Taking place October 9-19, you won’t want to miss it.

Celebrating the cocktails of Aberdeen

Celebrating its fifth iteration, Aberdeen Cocktail Week returns to once again shine a light on local talent in bartending, and give people the opportunity to taste some unique and innovative signature drinks.

The festival welcomes first-time participants Six by Nico and Wild Goose, both of whom will be showcasing festival-exclusive creations, as well as the welcomed return of Vovem who recently re-opened after suffering a devastating fire in 2024.

From well-known and crowd pleasing bars to restaurants that you may have yet to discover, Aberdeen Cocktail Week is a chance to get to know the local cocktail scene.

Dozens of bars. Countless cocktails. Aberdeen’s biggest cocktail party returns for ten days of master mixology from the city’s top bartenders.

And the best part? You’ll find one or more cocktails for £6 or less in every venue, as well as plenty of showpiece creations – accessible only with your wristband.

Gregor Sey, Founder of Cocktail Events UK and Aberdeen Cocktail Week, said: “Cocktails can quickly become pretentious, but with Aberdeen Cocktail Week we’re about using them to showcase the producers, talent and creativity of the local area.

“This is an opportunity to visit new places that you may not have been before or tick off the bars you’ve been putting off for months. Cocktail week highlights the city’s best bartenders and opens the door for everyone to try new drinks in new places.”

Charlie Bain, an organiser at Aberdeen Cocktail Week, shared:  “It’s another wonderfully diverse lineup this time bringing together a perfect mix of Aberdeen’s much-loved cocktail spots alongside some exciting new names joining for the very first time. Every venue has the opportunity to bring their own unique style to their exclusive offering, and that’s what makes Cocktail Week such a special celebration of the city.”

Event organisers Gregor Sey and Charlie Bain.

Whether you’re new to cocktails or if you already consider yourself an aficionado, there will definitely be something new for you to discover at one of the 27 venues taking part.

Shining a light on local bartending talent

The best part of Aberdeen Cocktail Week is getting to know the local talent who are making waves in bartending.

Grace McDowell, Business Development manager for The Revel Collective which operates Revolution and Revolucion De Cuba, said: “I’m most excited to see what Aberdeens bartenders have to offer. There is some amazingly creative bartenders who never get the chance to show off and Aberdeen cocktail week gives them their chance to.

“Aberdeen cocktail week gives the chance for the teams behind the bars to show off their skills to guests and visitors across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. These unique drinks create a personalised element to the week that many other events do not get the chance to showcase. Learning about the drinks and bartender behind them creates a personal touch to the week.”

They’re some of the best and brightest in the industry, so be sure to grab a cocktail by one of these creators while you still can!

EW at Soul.
Rhys at Soul.
Fraser Haig.

Buy your wristband to Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2025 today

This year, Aberdeen Cocktail Week welcomes new faces like Six By Nico and
Wild Goose, plus the return of your favourites like All Bar One, Soul, Revolucion De
Cuba, Ninety-Nine and Dusk.

Make sure you buy your wristband for unlimited access to Aberdeen Cocktail Week. With a line-up of established and brand-new venues, you’re sure to visit somewhere new and try something amazing.

Every wristband comes with a printed festival guidebook for rating your favourites along the way and is valid for the full duration.

Whether you want to spend a full day indulging in cocktails and exploring or prefer to pop out for just a quick one after the dinner, your wristband grants you full access to all participating venues in Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

Venues participating are:

  • All Bar One, Arcadia Bar & Games, Bartenders Lounge, Codona’s, College Bar, Common Sense, Craftsman Company, Dusk, Fierce Bar, Monty’s Wine Shop & Bar, Moossh Café & Wine Bar, Ninety-Nine, No.10 Bar & Restaurant, Paramount, Revolución de Cuba, Revolution, Siberia, Six by Nico, Soul, The Braided Fig, Noose & Monkey, Old Workshop, The Spiritualist, Tippling House, Under the Hammer, Vovem, Wild Goose.

Secure your wristband today to take advantage of early bird discounted prices. You can check out the venue locations here.

Learn more about Aberdeen Cocktail Week, buy your wristband and plan your visit today.

Follow along on Facebook and Instagram

