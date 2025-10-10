Inside EE’s new Elgin High Street store and why they have stayed after St Giles Centre chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside EE’s new Elgin High Street store and why they have stayed after St Giles Centre chaos

EE's retail director Asif Aziz spoke to the P&J about how they also want to help local businesses made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

By Sean McAngus
EE new store pictured.
The closure of the St Giles Shopping Centre rocked Elgin, but EE retail director Asif Aziz has revealed how customer loyalty convinced them to stay in the town with a new store.

The Elgin mall was closed in January after the owner pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

Businesses were given less than two weeks to vacate the building and find new premises with many left homeless in the process.

EE themselves have been forced to operate from a van set up on the Plainstones come rain, sun and everything in between.

Asif Aziz pictured.

Mr Aziz says the firm saw there was no national chain phone support in the town centre for customers in Elgin after the centre’s closure.

Now nine months on, EE has opened a new permanent store inside the former Tui building at 107-109 Elgin High Street.

Mr Aziz said: “We believe we are part of the community and the Elgin town centre.

“As a customer-focused tech firm, we value personal, face-to-face service and it’s what matters most.

The temporary EE truck that has been operating in Elgin.

“We’re a national brand, and it came as a real shock when the shopping centre closed so suddenly.

“Our focus has always been on relationships, loyalty, and serving our local customers and we don’t walk away when times get tough.”

The new store on the Elgin High Street.

He added: “There was no phone and tech expert presence available, so we felt a strong responsibility to step up and fill that gap.

“It’s been a challenge with the truck and reopening so quickly, but we knew how important it was to maintain our presence in the town centre.

“The new location for the permanent store is the right size, is in the right place and designed to enhance connectivity and customer experience.”

St Giles Centre solidarity in new EE store

The new EE store includes a pop-up shop space designed to help traders displaced by the St Giles Centre closure.

They will be able to showcase products for one weekend every month throughout the important run-up to Christmas.

Local clothing brand Smadug, which was also hit by the St Giles Centre closure, will be the first experience to occupy the display cart.

Sharon Davidson in front of Smadug logo.
Smadug Sharon Davidson pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Owner Sharon Davidson previously opened up to the Press and Journal on her journey to create a successful business.

She is delighted about having a presence on the High Street.

Sharon added: “When the St Giles Centre closed in January, it was heart-breaking for local retailers and meant many of us lost a real connection to the Elgin community.

Sharon pictured inside the store.

“The in-person retail experience is so important to us because it allows customers to feel the quality of our products, something that’s hard to convey online.

“We’re thrilled to return to the high street this weekend and be the first resident of EE’s ‘Elgin Retail Revival’ so we can share what we’ve been working on over the past year.”

‘We are fully committed to Elgin High Street’

Meanwhile, stone candle crafting brand Covesea Candles will set up in the pop-up on Saturday, November 29.

The December business will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Inside new EE store.

Asif Aziz believes it was important for EE to give back to Elgin through the new store after local support following the St Giles Centre closure.

He added: “We’re fully committed to the High Street.

“Small retailers have faced challenges and we saw an opportunity to help them bring their merchandise back to the Elgin High Street.

“We’re proud to play our part in regenerating Elgin’s High Street and to keep technology, people, and community connected.

“Also play a role in boosting footfall too.”

