Prickly Thistle: ‘Why I ditched accountancy to run my own Highland tartan mill’

Clare Campbell produces clothes and ideas at about the same prodigious rate — and both outputs are pretty cool.

The mum-of-two has made some big decisions to go from well-paid, steady work as an accountant to giving it all up to start and run her own mill.

She has come through Covid, Brexit and conflict around the world — but her business and ideas keep going.

In fact, Clare now has 14 staff and opened a shop in the heart of Inverness at the beginning of 2024.

But it’s very clear this is just the start for Clare, from the Black Isle, who wants to change how people shop.

The driving force behind her business is using natural materials to create beautiful and endurable clothes and accessories locally.

Oh, and she has also started a tartan war along the way with plans for a Highland Tartan Act like the one that protects Harris Tweed.

And importantly — even though she thinks it might be the marketing phenomenon of the century — she promises never to make a tartan Labubu doll.

Prickly Thistle: Starting out

Clare, 47, agreed to speak to me at her mill on Evanton’s industrial estate, an unprepossessing unit which belies what goes on inside.

She said: “Lots of people think we have an old mill — but there’s a real history as to why none of the industry survived.

“So we started this mill from scratch in 2018, off the back of a Kickstarter campaign.

“It was about bringing tartan home to the Highland region.”

But how did it happen? How does a busy mum with two teens, herself and husband Allan both working, change everything?

And maybe more importantly, why did it happen?

Clare says: “It was just a personal moment for me in my mid to late 30s. Do I really want to do what I’m doing forever? Or is there something else?

“I think I was a little bit jaded — not in terms of the work I was doing, but the reason I was doing the work.

“So, I was questioning a lot of things.”

And there was something more profound to it for Clare — her brother Paul was killed in a car crash when he was 19.

The scene of the 1998 accident, just before Christmas, wasn’t far from where the family lives and works.

Clare adds: “I did have something happen in my life when I lost my brother. I was 20, and I was still committed to go to uni and do all of that.

“But there has always been something, it’s part of my daily existence. And it’s showed me life is really short.”

Touchingly, one of Clare’s children has her brother’s name — she and Allan have daughter Charli, 18, and 19-year-old son Paul.

Clare continued: “I really started to kind of question things a little bit and then I thought right, I want to do something that just has a bit more meaning.

“You know, the analogy where you say, on your headstone, they don’t write you had a nice new car.

“And then it was about doing something that I could feel really proud of.”

‘There were no mills’

I ask Clare why she picked tartan — it’s clear she has a business background, and she is super-enthusiastic, but what attracted her to textiles?

She admits, without a hint of shame, that before this, she couldn’t even darn a sock.

“Genuinely, I hadn’t trained in any of this.

“I think no matter what I stumbled into, I think I would be talking about the same principles.

“And I really wanted to stay here — it’s my home.”

Clare’s mum Isabella Macdonald, who is in helping, says Clare “can turn her hand to anything”, adding: “I’m so proud of her.”

So, she looked at the industries where the Highlands traditionally punch above their weight — tourism and whisky spring to mind — and came out at textiles.

Clare said: “I was really shocked. I didn’t appreciate next to none of it was made here.

“There were no mills — the last one being Hunter of Brora.”

So the obvious question for Clare to ask herself was: “Wouldn’t it be great if we did some of it here?

“I thought, actually, let’s build a mill.”

And Prickly Thistle was born.

‘We didn’t throw anything out’

Although the Prickly Thistle range can be bought online, Clare is laser-focused on the shop and local trade.

She has separated Prickly Thistle and Rebel Row from the hype of scaling a product and selling it around the world.

She explained: “It wasn’t to be expensive, it wasn’t to be luxury, it wasn’t to be, you know, exclusive. It was about the reminder of not that long ago, we actually all had less.

“We probably all paid more for our jumpers 100 years ago than we do now, you know? But we loved less more. We felt more attached to things. Things had more emotional value to us. We didn’t throw anything out.”

Clare’s vision is Prickly Thistle creates products locally and others do the same.

She is pretty scathing of the current set-up, adding: “It’s bonkers what we’re doing.”

Her mantra is: “Don’t know? Don’t buy.

“Don’t know who made it, don’t know where it came from? We shouldn’t be buying it anymore. So simple.”

Starting a tartan war

Not content with changing her own life, Clare then started looking for ways to make things better for other people.

She and others have now focussed on getting a Highland Tartan Act — something which is taking a lot of work.

The idea has parallels with the Harris Tweed Act, and would protect Highland weaving and textiles.

Clare added: “The act is about creating a bit of a revenue flow into the Highland region, into the hands of Highlanders. That would let Highlanders then do more in their region and not feel like they have to leave.”

The idea came in early 2024, when Clare was looking for something to “drive a bit more fairness” across the region.

She acknowledges that the proposal has been controversial and that people have struggled with the idea.

But she insists she isn’t trying to take anything from anyone or anywhere else in the country.

She added: “I think we live in a world now where we recognise it’s only fair that people, place and community is involved.

“And when we say involved, we mean there is cultural credit, there’s social credit. There is the economic credit in it.

“It’s not saying all of a sudden it’s banned everywhere else.

The petition needs 100,000 signatures to be debated.

The idea of the Highland Tartan Act would be materials woven in the Highlands to a specific design.

If it happens, Clare would then hope to raise funds for a feasibility study. She is also interested in tying it in with the future of Fort George.

‘It’s not easy to do the right thing’

But aside, from current successes and future challenges, is Clare happy? Has she done the right thing in starting Prickly Thistle?

She says there are days when she has thought — and maybe even said out loud — “why did I do this?”

But her strong sense of justice and enthusiasm makes it hard to believe she ever did anything else.

Clare said: “It’s not easy to do the right thing. There are times when I think, why do I care? How did I get into this?

“I do question myself all the time. You can still have really strong beliefs, but be worried about your financial security or whatever it is.

“At times when I get really set back and you think, isn’t it so sad that doing things like this is the hardest thing in the world right now?

“Everyone should be behind something like this and applauding. But they would rather me come out with a tartan Labubu.

“It’s so freaking hard.”

Read more:

Cantraybridge College: ‘I go behind the scenes and meet young people who say the place has been life-changing’

‘The fire service is our family – we even had a fire engine at our wedding’

‘My grandfather looked after King Charles at school – now my daughter and I have played for royalty’