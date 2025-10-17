LeadRyde Taxis: Driving Aberdeen forward with smart app technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LeadRyde Taxis: Driving Aberdeen forward with smart app technology

The Aberdeen-based taxi firm raises the bar with its innovative technology designed to optimise customer experience.

In partnership with LeadRyde
Beautiful Businesswoman is Commuting-from-Office-in-Backseat of-Her-Luxury-Car
LeadRyde has made getting about in Aberdeen and Shire as simple and safe as possible.

In today’s fast-paced world, everyone is looking for ways to save time and simplify tasks. Helping to make that possible is LeadRyde, an Aberdeen-based taxi and private hire company on a mission to make travelling around the north-east as easy and efficient as possible.

Guided by its motto, “Reach Your Destination Easily”, LeadRyde delivers on that promise through its mobile app, available on both the App Store and Google Play. The app enables passengers to book rides instantly or schedule them in advance, making it the go-to tool for taxi and private hire services in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The essential app for booking taxis and PHCs in Aberdeen and Shire

The LeadRyde app features real-time driver tracking, in-app chat and calling, fare transparency, and an emergency contact button – all designed to boost passenger’s safety and convenience. Passengers can also share trip details with friends and family for peace of mind. They can even modify their destination’s address mid-journey to allow for multiple drop-offs.

More importantly, LeadRyde app offers upfront fare estimates with no surge pricing, ensuring that passengers never face unexpected charges.

“LeadRyde is built for moments when people truly need us — whether that’s an early morning airport transfer, a quick trip into and from town, or business travel,” said David Alaita, managing director of LeadRyde. “We’re proud to serve the Aberdeen community and beyond, helping people get to where they need to go — when it matters most.”

hand-holding-phone-with-taxi-booking-app-on-screen
Book your rides instantly or pre-book them and see your fare estimate in advance.

Personalised experience and 24/7 support

LeadRyde stands out by understanding what passengers truly value: comfort, convenience, and a personal connection. With its personalised features and human-centred approach, passengers benefit from a dedicated 24-hour customer support team available via phone call on +44 1224 606060 and the in-app live chat.

The company positions itself not just as a taxi app, but as a travel companion that adapts to every journey.

LeadRyde for your business

LeadRyde provides a dedicated corporate travel platform to support Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses. The platform features a simplified expense tracking and ride management interface.

As a business, you can set up your company profile and avail yourself an easy-to-use dashboard which you can use to track your teams’ trips, handle invoices automatically and stay on top of budget- all in one secure cloud hub.

Every journey taken by your staff on the app using the business profile is pre-approved thereby cutting cost on non-essential journeys to optimise your transport spend.

Simply get in touch to find out more.

LeadRyde kiosk services

The hospitality industry is an essential part of the LeadRyde experience — and it has created the fully equipped LeadRyde Kiosk app, a tablet-based platform designed specifically for hotels and restaurants.

Front desk and concierge teams can use it to book taxis for guests directly from the reception area in just a few taps. The interface is intuitive, allowing staff to schedule immediate or future rides, and ensure your guests enjoy a smooth, reliable travel experience from the moment they check in to when they depart.

This solution streamlines front-desk operations and enhances your guest’s satisfaction, while positioning hospitality partners as part of a connected technology-driven travel ecosystem.

Get in touch if you’d like to find out more.

Driving with LeadRyde – your road to opportunity

Ready to take control of your driving career? Become part of the LeadRyde Driver Network and start earning on your own terms. Once you’ve obtained your taxi or private hire driver licence, you’re ready to begin your journey with us.

Sign up and upload your documents directly through the app for quick approval. Thereafter, you’ll attend a short onboarding session at the LeadRyde office for verification and a hands-on tutorial on using the Driver app.

LeadRyde taxi parked in front of the Aberdeen International Airport, which uses an innovative taxi app in Aberdeen
Peace of mind for drivers: no fixed weekly payment; commission only on fares taken.

That’s it — you’re ready to hit the road with LeadRyde!

With no weekly fees and a commission-only model, you earn more with every ride while enjoying full flexibility and support from the LeadRyde team.

To book your next taxi service, download the LeadRyde app here, or visit the LeadRyde website.

