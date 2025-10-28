Be part of the conversation: Cammach’s HR forums are not to be missed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Business

Be part of the conversation: Cammach’s HR forums are not to be missed

Cammach continues its highly successful HR Forum, now hosted quarterly, bringing together and supporting HR professionals in Aberdeen and beyond.

In partnership with Cammach
Meet the team heading this quarter's HR forum in Aberdeen: David Chalmers (Stronachs), Shannon Stewart, (Cammach), Annika Neukirch (Stronachs), Eilidh Taylor (Cammach).
Meet the team heading this quarter's HR forum in Aberdeen: David Chalmers (Stronachs), Shannon Stewart, (Cammach), Annika Neukirch (Stronachs), Eilidh Taylor (Cammach).

Following the success of its recent July forum, Cammach announces that it will now host quarterly forums for HR professionals.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Cammach combines local expertise with an international reach, serving clients across sectors including oil and gas, commercial, and engineering. Cammach prides itself on treating candidates as individuals, ensuring a personal approach throughout the recruitment process. With Cammach, employers don’t just find the right CVs, but the right people.

That’s why this October, Cammach is proud to announce it will be running a quarterly series of interactive forums right here in Aberdeen.

Eilidh Taylor, Operations director at Cammach said:

“After seeing how effective the HR Forum was, we are delighted to announce we will be hosting these sessions quarterly. For us, it’s about creating a space where the HR community can share best practices, grow their expertise and support one another.”

Eilidh Taylor, Operations director at Cammach.

Each forum will be a chance for HR professionals to come together, network and engage with topics that are at the forefront of the industry.

Taking place on October 30 at Fountainhall at the Cross in Aberdeen, the inaugural forum is set to focus on recent changes in UK Employment Legislation.

Partnering with Stronachs LLP, employment lawyers from the firm will be attending to provide legal consultations regarding the policy changes. They will be on hand to provide feedback and answer any questions attendees may have.

David Chalmers, partner and head of employment at Stronachs LLP, said: “With new employment legislation on the horizon, it’s important for HR professionals to feel confident about how upcoming changes may affect their organisations. We’re looking forward to sharing practical guidance at the next HR Forum and supporting the HR community as these changes take shape.”

Network, connect and engage with other HR professionals

The forum creates a space where the HR community can share best practices, grow their expertise and support one another.

In addition to expert-led discussions on the issues that matter most to HR professionals, the morning will also be one to remember with refreshments and carefully considered seating plans to promote cross-industry learning.

“This is an opportunity for peers to meet in person, to find out how their counterparts across industries are tackling common issues,” Eilidh said.

Attendees come from wide range of sectors such as finance, marine, construction and more. When you attend, you’ll find that perhaps someone from another industry shares more in common with you than you previously thought.

From navigating similar types of challenges to implementing comparable strategies, you’ll be able to learn from other HR professionals and walk away with new skills and knowledge that will help you in your own company.

Eilidh said: “We’ve seen how powerful it can be when HR professionals come together to tackle shared challenges, whether it’s navigating workforce transitions, embedding inclusive practices or responding to evolving legislation. These forums are about action, collaboration and building a stronger, more connected HR network across our industry.”

October’s forum will dive into changes to employment legislation, including:

  • Neonatal Care Leave & Pay
  • Day-One Rights
  • Reform Fair Work Agency Established
  • Removal of Minimum Service Level Rules for Strikes
  • Trade Union Reforms
  • Collective Redundancy Limits

Watch this space: Next forum to be announced soon

Iona Currie, Group Recruitment director said: “The HR Forum has been a brilliant opportunity to bring people together across so many industries. Cammach has always placed great importance on building meaningful relationships, and events like this not only strengthen those connections but also give us a chance to give something back to our clients. It’s fantastic to see such a broad mix of professionals from across the region taking part, which really highlights how valuable this event is for Aberdeen and beyond. We’re already looking forward to supporting many more like it.”

With such a great programme, it’s no surprise that this October’s conference is now full. But don’t worry – Cammach’s HR forum will return in January 2026, diving into topics like employee wellbeing, mental-health and more.

Eilidh said: “As we move forward, we’re committed to engaging with our partners in a meaningful way. We will continue to invite guest speakers from across the sector and ensuring every session delivers practical value.

“Whether you’re an HR leader, a business partner or a service provider, we want you to be part of the conversation. We believe that investing in the workforce starts with investing in the people who support them and that’s what these forums are designed to do.”

If you feel that this would be something you or one of your team members would benefit from attending, email recruitment@wearecammach.com for more information.

Learn more about one of Scotland’s leading recruitment agencies, Cammach

Conversation