Be part of the conversation: Cammach’s HR forums are not to be missed

Following the success of its recent July forum, Cammach announces that it will now host quarterly forums for HR professionals.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Cammach combines local expertise with an international reach, serving clients across sectors including oil and gas, commercial, and engineering. Cammach prides itself on treating candidates as individuals, ensuring a personal approach throughout the recruitment process. With Cammach, employers don’t just find the right CVs, but the right people.

That’s why this October, Cammach is proud to announce it will be running a quarterly series of interactive forums right here in Aberdeen.

Eilidh Taylor, Operations director at Cammach said:

“After seeing how effective the HR Forum was, we are delighted to announce we will be hosting these sessions quarterly. For us, it’s about creating a space where the HR community can share best practices, grow their expertise and support one another.”

Each forum will be a chance for HR professionals to come together, network and engage with topics that are at the forefront of the industry.

Taking place on October 30 at Fountainhall at the Cross in Aberdeen, the inaugural forum is set to focus on recent changes in UK Employment Legislation.

Partnering with Stronachs LLP, employment lawyers from the firm will be attending to provide legal consultations regarding the policy changes. They will be on hand to provide feedback and answer any questions attendees may have.

David Chalmers, partner and head of employment at Stronachs LLP, said: “With new employment legislation on the horizon, it’s important for HR professionals to feel confident about how upcoming changes may affect their organisations. We’re looking forward to sharing practical guidance at the next HR Forum and supporting the HR community as these changes take shape.”

Network, connect and engage with other HR professionals

In addition to expert-led discussions on the issues that matter most to HR professionals, the morning will also be one to remember with refreshments and carefully considered seating plans to promote cross-industry learning.

“This is an opportunity for peers to meet in person, to find out how their counterparts across industries are tackling common issues,” Eilidh said.

Attendees come from wide range of sectors such as finance, marine, construction and more. When you attend, you’ll find that perhaps someone from another industry shares more in common with you than you previously thought.

From navigating similar types of challenges to implementing comparable strategies, you’ll be able to learn from other HR professionals and walk away with new skills and knowledge that will help you in your own company.

Eilidh said: “We’ve seen how powerful it can be when HR professionals come together to tackle shared challenges, whether it’s navigating workforce transitions, embedding inclusive practices or responding to evolving legislation. These forums are about action, collaboration and building a stronger, more connected HR network across our industry.”

October’s forum will dive into changes to employment legislation, including:

Neonatal Care Leave & Pay

Day-One Rights

Reform Fair Work Agency Established

Removal of Minimum Service Level Rules for Strikes

Trade Union Reforms

Collective Redundancy Limits

Watch this space: Next forum to be announced soon

Iona Currie, Group Recruitment director said: “The HR Forum has been a brilliant opportunity to bring people together across so many industries. Cammach has always placed great importance on building meaningful relationships, and events like this not only strengthen those connections but also give us a chance to give something back to our clients. It’s fantastic to see such a broad mix of professionals from across the region taking part, which really highlights how valuable this event is for Aberdeen and beyond. We’re already looking forward to supporting many more like it.”

With such a great programme, it’s no surprise that this October’s conference is now full. But don’t worry – Cammach’s HR forum will return in January 2026, diving into topics like employee wellbeing, mental-health and more.

Eilidh said: “As we move forward, we’re committed to engaging with our partners in a meaningful way. We will continue to invite guest speakers from across the sector and ensuring every session delivers practical value.

“Whether you’re an HR leader, a business partner or a service provider, we want you to be part of the conversation. We believe that investing in the workforce starts with investing in the people who support them and that’s what these forums are designed to do.”

If you feel that this would be something you or one of your team members would benefit from attending, email recruitment@wearecammach.com for more information.

