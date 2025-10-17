The Crook Brothers: ‘Why Inverness itself is part of our family’

They are three of the big names of Inverness business in the past 40-odd years.

Ralph and Chris Crook are successful hairdressers and brother Mike is the founder of award-winning catering company Good Highland Food.

In other words, they have some heavyweight credentials in terms of business acumen and experience between them.

But sitting in Ralph’s living room with the three of them is really quite fun.

They talk over each other a bit, they tease one another and they chat about family and business life.

So what’s it like to be a Crook brother in Inverness?

Ralph, Mike and Chris talk business and family — and how they were inspired by their mum to be the best they could be.

A Dalneigh childhood

The Crook brothers were brought up in Dalneigh, a working class area of Inverness.

Dad Ken was from London and met and married Margaret when he was in the Highlands working for an engineering company.

Ralph, now 75, was the first to arrive, with Phil and Willie following in the next few years.

Mike, now 67, came along next — and Chris is the baby of the family at 66.

Chris said: “We really enjoyed our childhood.”

Asked what inspired them in their respective lines of work, it is clear a loving and happy home life was a big part of it.

Chris said: “Our mother was the one that inspired me. Mum thought her boys were the best boys ever, and the best at what they did.

“Because of that, whatever you did, you wanted to give it your best.”

Mike added: “And Dad was very calm — that played a part too.”

Adventures in hairdressing

As befits his status as the eldest, the first story to be told is Ralph’s.

As a young man, Ralph was “always interested” in fashion and clothes.

Landing on hairdressing as a way to express this, he trained and worked in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Edinburgh.

In his 20s, Ralph returned north and did a tour of the Highlands, cutting hair and just getting his name out there.

When Ralph Crook Hair opened in Castle Street in 1977, Ralph and his wife Georgie offered something a bit different.

Ralph remembered: “When I started hairdressing, it was still all shampoo and sets.”

Georgie added: “People thought it was weird we didn’t have the big hood hairdryers in the new salon.”

With their modern ways and more than a sprinkle of international flair, the Ralph Crook brand was a hit.

Hairdressing was also a starting point for Chris and Mike, albeit in different ways.

Chris started out with Ralph Crook, trained at the prestigious Allan International Hairdressing School and struck out on his own in the early 1980s. He concentrated on men’s hair with his own salon (“I hate the phrase barber shop”).

He said: “I had a fantastic career for 45 years. I met so many nice people and made so many friendships.

“Every day was different.”

But for Mike, experiencing the hairdressing scene had the opposite effect.

He said: “I was in for a few months, but it didn’t suit me — having to speak to people every day.”

Instead, his love for food began young, washing dishes at the Palace Hotel, where the family often gathered for Christmas dinners.

He went on to found Good Highland Food, now one of the region’s leading event and outside catering companies.

Mike clearly applied the same principles to hospitality that his brothers did to hairdressing.

In 2024, he was named Highland Food & Drink Ambassador of the Year.

Side hustles and family

Nowadays, two thirds of the Inverness contingent of the brothers are talking about work in the past tense — and are pretty happy to do so.

Chris joked: “These days, I’m all about 5G: golf, gardening, gin, going on holiday and, most importantly, grandchildren.”

Chris handed over the keys to his Ardconnel Terrace business earlier this year, and is now spending more time with wife Alison, children Meaghan and Lewis — and those 5Gs.

Keeping the tradition alive, Meaghan runs the salon next to Chris Crook on Ardconnel Terrace.

Both of Ralph’s children, Gilby and Rea, caught the hairdressing bug — in fact Gilby runs Ralph Crook Hair since his mum and dad retired.

These days, Georgie has a passion for their sprawling garden which wraps round a house in a secluded spot which is in Inverness, but feels like the countryside.

Ralph, with his man-bun and yoga twice a day, gives off a very Zen-like air.

Mike is married to Yvonne and has two girls, Christy and Karys. He is still very much working, but admits that might change.

He said: “In the near future, I’ll probably change how I do things. It needs the younger generation coming in.”

The two other brothers, Philip and Willie, live overseas, but have also both been successful in business.

In fact, Chris and Philip helped develop the idea for Inverness’s first-ever golf driving range, now known as Fairways.

The Crook legacy

So, as the brothers have a bit more time to reflect on their careers, what are the takeaways?

Why have they done so well — was Inverness a part of that magic formula?

Mike said: “When you’ve been in the town for such a long time, you become part of the fabric of it.

“We all started at the bottom.”

Chris agreed: “We all had jobs from when we were very young and started with the most basic of stuff.”

It’s clear the brothers are proud of where they came from and happy to give back. They regularly support local charities including Mikeysline, Marie Curie and the Highland Hospice.

They said: “The community in Inverness has always been the best — it’s like a big family.

“We grew up with people who looked out for one another, and that’s what has helped us through everything.

“Our success has always been a family and community affair.”

In the meantime, I discover that Chris hasn’t quite managed to put the clippers down yet — apparently, a select bunch of family and friends still get the benefit of his skills.

One of those was Mike earlier today, for a tidy-up for the photos.

“He still hasn’t paid me,” Chris joked.

Read more:

Findhorn beach huts: What’s it like for the people living a ‘hut life’?

Elsie Normington: How one Inverness mum’s family heartache built £4.8m respite centre