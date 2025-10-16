Reduce the risk of unexpected inheritance tax bills

Lifetime gifts can lead to unexpected inheritance tax (IHT) bills. RBC Brewin Dolphin share tips on IHT planning to avoid surprise charges.

More than 13,000 of the UK’s wealthiest families were hit with unexpected inheritance tax (IHT) bills on lifetime gifts in the 2020/21 tax year after the donor died within seven years.*1

These families tried to use a gifting rule that allows individuals to make unlimited financial gifts free from IHT, provided the donor survives for a further seven years (known as the seven-year rule). Such gifts are known as ‘potentially exempt transfers’ (PETs).

IHT on failed lifetime gifts

The top 49 ‘failed gifts’ had an average value of £3.6 million. This could trigger a surprise IHT bill of over £1.4 million if the donor dies within three years of making a gift to family.

The amount of tax owed on the gift, above the £325,000 threshold, depends on the time elapsed between the gift being made and the donor’s passing (called “taper relief”).

The Office for Budget Responsibility projects IHT receipts will increase from £8.2 billion currently to £14.3 billion by 2029/30.*2

This rise is partly due to increasing property prices, changes to IHT that were announced in October 2024, and the frozen IHT threshold, but also results from many families failing to plan early enough.

Planning ahead can help reduce the impact of surprise IHT bills triggered by the seven-year rule.

However, the right approach depends on your circumstances and requires careful planning, so it’s important to seek financial and tax advice.

Taking control with trusts

For long-term family wealth planning, you could make use of trusts. Trusts allow indirect asset transfers managed by a trustee, making them an attractive option to mitigate potential IHT bills that could arise unexpectedly.

Typically, there are two types of trusts used to pass funds down to the next generation, which are generally subject to the seven-year gifting rule.

A bare trust is a simple and effective way of allowing the donor to take advantage of various allowances in the child’s name.

Another option is a discretionary trust, which offers flexibility in determining beneficiaries and payouts based on evolving needs, useful when planning for unborn grandchildren.

Covering tax bills with life insurance

Another option worth considering is a ‘gift inter vivos’ insurance policy to cover any tax due if the donor doesn’t outlive a large gift by seven years.

While a life insurance policy won’t diminish the IHT owed, it can prevent your beneficiaries from facing a substantial bill paid from your estate’s assets since the proceeds will lie outside your taxable estate if structured appropriately.

Exploring other gifting strategies

There are other ways to potentially reduce your estate’s liability to IHT:

Gifts of up to £3,000 each tax year; make small gifts of £250 per person, per tax year (on the basis you have not used another allowance); and regular payments from income.

Pensions currently usually fall outside your estate, so they can be passed to your loved ones free from IHT. However, it was announced in the 2024 Autumn Budget that this is likely to change in April 2027.

Making your IHT plan

There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Your best strategy depends on your specific goals and circumstances.

Estate planning can be complex, which is why it’s important to get some financial planning and tax advice. A wealth manager can help you build a robust, tailored estate plan that suits your needs and lays firm foundations for your family’s future.

*1 Freedom of Information Request by RBC Brewin Dolphin to HMRC, September 2023

*2 Office for Budget Responsibility, March 2025

