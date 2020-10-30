Online scam warning for farmers buying machinery

Farmers are being warned to remain vigilant for scammers when buying machinery online.
The warning from NFU Scotland (NFUS) comes after an Orkney farmer was caught out trying to purchase a tractor on eBay.
The farmer transferred payment for the tractor to what appears to be a fake account and the seller is now un-contactable.
NFUS regional chairman for Orkney, Alan Corrigall, said: “It is always upsetting to hear about scams hitting the farming community.
“The reality is that those looking to scam and defraud are ever present and this incident must help serve as a reminder to all of the potential pitfalls when purchasing online.”
Chief Inspector Matt Webb from Kirkwall Police Station said: “We would always urge people to be vigilant and to do their due diligence when buying online, particularly if purchasing expensive equipment.”