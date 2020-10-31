P&J Virtual Farming Breakfast – an insight into what lies ahead for the sector

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The future prospects for the Scottish agricultural sector, both in the short- and long-term, will be discussed at a free virtual event next month.

Farmers, crofters and those working in the wider agricultural sector are invited to take part in The Press and Journal’s virtual Farming Breakfast on Wednesday November 25, from 8am to 9am.

The event has been organised in association with law firm Turcan Connell, with support from north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Titled What lies ahead? the virtual event will offer an insight into agricultural markets, for both livestock and land, as well as the wider outlook for the sector against the backdrop of Brexit and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A host of speakers will share their thoughts on the future of the sector, before answering questions from the virtual audience.

The speakers include Turcan Connell’s land and property partner, Grierson Dunlop.

“When we last took part in a farming breakfast it was a very stimulating and thoughtful morning and we trust that the upcoming seminar will see that energy transferred to an online environment,” said Mr Dunlop.

“We look forward to providing a legal backdrop to some of the important issues facing the farming community in the coming months and years and are sure it will be yet another fruitful and knowledge-gathering occasion.”

The other speakers include Royal Bank of Scotland’s director of agriculture, Roddy McLean, and two representatives from ANM Group.

These are Robin Anderson, who is head of operations at ANM’s livestock division Aberdeen & Northern Marts; and James Presly, a director at ANM’s estates division Aberdeen & Northern Estates Ltd.

Mr McLean will discuss the financial climate in farming, while Mr Anderson will talk about the current trading environment for livestock and the outlook for the months ahead.

Lastly, Mr Presly will outline what is happening in the land market and what impact Brexit and Covid-19 are having on sales.

Full details of the free event, including how to register, can be found online here.